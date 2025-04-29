Darlene Moreno’s Armenian story

“I processed the world around me through reading, particularly through reading poetry,” stated Darlene Moreno. Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, to Mexican immigrant parents, Darlene grew up with a deep curiosity about different cultures. Her background spans civic engagement, community activism and technology.

Though Armenia wasn’t one of her initial choices, she applied to volunteer for the Peace Corps and was placed in Armenia to teach English. She had heard about Armenia from her friends at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and knew about the Armenian Genocide. However, she didn’t fully grasp the complexities of Armenian culture until she started teaching in Karakert village for a two-year term. There, she realized the difficult history Armenia has faced with the Genocide, the loss of Artsakh and the stolen lands of Nakhichevan. She could even see Mt. Ararat from her village, which led to many discussions with her host family.

Darlene’s host family consisted of Tatik, Nana and Nana’s daughter, Ani—three strong Armenian women. They lived in an old Soviet-style home in a cozy village in Armavir. “The moment I walked through the doors, Tatik came out with her pearly white hair, and gave me the most sincere and heartfelt hug ever!” recalled Darlene.

Ani, the host family’s daughter, spoke English, and Darlene quickly bonded with her over their shared experience of losing parents and having to work hard at school. The family also had a son who was serving in the Armenian army.

During the day, Darlene taught third to sixth grade students and ran an after-school English club filled with fun activities and games. She was one of only two volunteers in the village, and everyone knew who she was.

Darlene recalls her host family’s exposure to Mexican culture through telenovelas. She appreciates the hospitality she has experienced in both cultures.

“I would be the lav aghcheeg (good girl) and make soorj (coffee) when guests came. My Armenian family did a great job of helping me navigate the culture. I learned Armenian in my first few months, but started speaking and writing it more proficiently the second year I was there,” she explained.

Her teaching style was very different from the Soviet-style education still evident in the village. She directed a poetry contest in Yerevan, where participants learned about other people’s struggles through poetry. She also participated in Girls Leading Our World, a science camp in Gyumri, which became a safe space to discuss issues.

“We had an environmental curriculum and gave grants to apply to projects in their villages. At this event, I introduced Dolores Huerta (who coined the term, “¡Si se puede!”) to the girls participating. Years later, I met Dolores Huerta and told her of my experience in Armenia,” stated Darlene.

Darlene embraced the rich Armenian experience and felt deep belonging with her host family and friends. Lunchtime of lavash, cheese and tolma with Tatik became a cherished tradition, filled with storytelling and delectable foods. As they would eat, Tatik would say how she was so close to Mt. Ararat but could never touch her mountain.

Her time in Armenia deeply influenced Darlene’s writing. She published a poetry book called The Universe Will Give You Flores, which includes poems about her time in Armenia. The book explores themes of grief, not feeling like she belonged in Los Angeles, and her thoughts on the world. It became a transformative vessel for Darlene to speak up about things affecting her.

In 2019, Darlene, her aunt and her cousin visited Armenia, where they became enchanted with the country, just like she had. They live in Mexico City and have Armenian wines in their homes.

Tatik, who passed away in 2021, reminds Darlene of the resiliency of the Armenian people. She dedicated a poem to Tatik in her book. She also wrote a poem entitled Dear Lilit, dedicated to her friend Lilit from Tavush. Lilit studied Spanish in Spain, so the two quickly bonded over another shared language. In 2021, Lilit visited Mexico to explore the rich local culture, and together, they reflected on their experiences after the 2020 Artsakh War. Darlene wrote another poem, To Mexico, Con Amor, about this experience.

Now living in Mexico City, Darlene feels energetically connected to the land, while also holding a deep love and appreciation for the Armenian people and culture. She gets excited when she hears Armenian in Mexico City, even though it’s rare. Darlene’s Armenian story is a poetic one, and she will never forget her Armenian family.

To those aspiring to become authors, Darlene offers the following advice: “The most important thing is for you to write down whatever you’re feeling. You don’t know where this writing can lead you.”