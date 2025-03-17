The International Armenian Literary Alliance to host Let’s Write 2025: an anniversary fundraiser

The International Armenian Literary Alliance is turning four!

Since its launch in 2021, IALA has grown a diverse global community of Armenian writers and their champions. With the support of people like you throughout the past four years, it has created access, connections and programming on an unprecedented level for the Armenian literary community.

IALA has:

Provided professional and creative guidance to 48 emerging writers through their annual Mentorship Program ;

Given 17 high school poets a chance to publish and perform their work on an international stage through their Young Armenian Poets Awards ;

Hosted more than 25 readings and discussions with Armenian authors and publishers, such as Literary Lights , their annual reading series organized in collaboration with NAASR and the Zohrab Center;

Awarded five annual grants for new works of creative writing and translations;

Launched three vibrant chapters in Los Angeles, New York City and Yerevan;

Helped dozens of authors market their publications, which have gone on to win awards, and advocated for Armenian literature and culture in a variety of media and across continents;

Granted over 35 free memberships to writers, ensuring access to programs for those unable to afford them.

To celebrate its fourth anniversary, join IALA for a virtual fundraiser on March 22, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will be a marathon of writing prompts and exercises for the IALA community and beyond led by contributors to Wasafiri Magazine’s special issue, Armenia(n)s – Elevation.

Open to members and non-members. The event is free of charge but a donation of $25 or more is suggested. Register and donate.

Note: The fundraiser will directly follow from a Literary Lights panel discussion with Wasafiri Armenian issue editors and contributors at 12:00 p.m. ET. Registration allows you to attend either or both events.

If you aren’t a IALA member and wish to become one, IALA offers a wide range of member-only benefits which you can acquaint yourself with here.International Armenian Literary Alliance, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) registered charitable organization. Donations are tax deductible as allowed by law. Learn more about IALA by visiting www.armenianliterary.org