The Region in Brief

Armenia

The U.S. Embassy has welcomed an agreement between Lydian Canada Ventures and Armenia to restart the Amulsar mining project, marking a significant investment in Armenia’s economy. Development was halted in 2018 due to environmental protests, leaving the venture in limbo. “Armenia is open for U.S. business, and the U.S. Embassy is proud to support this initiative as we work together for a more prosperous future,” the embassy stated in a Facebook post. The news comes at the heels of Ukraine’s willingness to sign a minerals deal with the U.S.

Armenian politician Vardan Ghukasyan, known as “Dog,” was detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week. Despite being wanted in Armenia for extortion and violence, he led the Public Voice Party during the 2023 Yerevan municipal elections, and following expulsion from the party in January 2024, he formed a new political group, Dok.

Georgia

The Georgian parliament has approved a draft series of amendments affecting parliamentary procedure, gender equality laws, the criminal code, civil society regulations and the broadcasting law. The move is seen as part of a broader trend of democratic backsliding, fueled by Russian interference and perceived abandonment by Western allies, undermining the country’s democratic progress and regional stability.

Iran/Turkey

In a diplomatic exchange, Iran’s Foreign Ministry has expressed dissatisfaction with Turkish criticisms of Tehran’s Syria policy. An aide to Iran’s Foreign Minister warned that such “false” statements could adversely affect bilateral ties, emphasizing the importance of direct communication over public disputes.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires following a public dispute over Syria’s stability. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s warning to Tehran about its role in Syria has led to diplomatic tensions, with both nations recalling envoys.

Russia

In the aftermath of Bashar al-Assad’s fall, Russia’s military presence in Syria faces uncertainty. Former rebels now guarding Russian bases are demanding prior notification of Russian activities, and Syria’s interim President, Ahmed Sharaa, seeks to renegotiate lease terms, aiming for diplomatic and financial concessions from Russia.

Ukraine

A fake report, circulated in Armenian Telegram channels, claims that Ukraine’s military intelligence service (HUR) instigated armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan to divert attention from its war with Russia. HUR has dismissed the report, accusing Russia of spreading disinformation to discredit Ukraine and strain its regional ties. This comes at the heels of a partial ceasefire deal with Russia, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, amid the suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine. In a social media post on March 4, Zelensky wrote that it is “time to make things right” with U.S. president Donald Trump and his administration, and that he is ready to work together to negotiate a peace deal.