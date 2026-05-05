A new chapter for the AYC and the youth of our community

The Washington, D.C. “Sebouh” Gomideh of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) announces the successful completion of the sale of the Armenian Youth Center (AYC)-owned property in Darnestown, Maryland.

The property was purchased years ago through the vision and tireless efforts of local chapter members. Proceeds from the sale will, like all the work of the AYC, be dedicated to serving local Armenian youth and ultimately realizing the organization’s founding mission: establishing a community youth center in our nation’s capital.

The Armenian Youth Center was officially formed on Jan. 20, 1984, with the filing of articles of incorporation. Its founding directors included: Dr. Hratch Abrahamian, Mr. Harry Atanossian, Mr. Haig Gakavian, Mr. Ara Papazian and Col. Harry Sachaklian. The organization’s stated purpose was “to provide physical facilities to serve as a center for educational, social and athletic activities of Armenian youth of the Greater Washington area.”

Today, we stand on the shoulders of these community leaders, ready and committed to continue the work of realizing their vision.

As has been reported regularly and transparently, repeated efforts, over many years, to develop this land into a functioning center were consistently blocked by county government action, frustrated by neighborhood opposition, limited by environmental restrictions and obstructed by other factors beyond the AYC’s control. Given these constraints and the limited feasibility of building a center of the needed scale at the site, the AYC opted to sell the property at fair market value and explore alternative paths forward. The organization welcomes community input as it considers next steps.

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The need for a dedicated community center has never been greater. As our community continues to grow, so too does the importance of creating a permanent home where youth can gather, learn and strengthen their connection to Armenian heritage and identity.

Those interested in supporting the future Armenian Youth Center may contribute here: https://givebutter.com/armenian-youth-center-gw

This moment is both a culmination and a beginning — a testament to what sustained commitment can achieve, and a call to continue the work ahead with renewed energy and unity.

We join with the AYC in thanking all for their persistence, patience and perseverance, and look forward to the day when we can open the doors to our new center.

Together, we remain committed to bringing this vision to life.