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CYSCA to host 40th Annual Meeting featuring Christina Maranci

Guest ContributorMay 6, 2026Last Updated: May 6, 2026
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CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association (CYSCA) will hold its 40th annual membership meeting on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the Cambridge Citywide Senior Center. 

The evening will begin with a brief business meeting for current members and those interested in joining the organization. It will be followed by a lecture from Christina Maranci, Mashtots Professor of Armenian Studies at Harvard University. 

Maranci will speak on the medieval Armenian city of Ani, focusing on its architectural and intellectual achievements around the year 1000. A reception with light refreshments will follow the program. 

The event is free and open to the public. Annual membership is available to those who support the association’s mission, with dues set at $25 for individuals, $50 for families and $10 for students. 

Event details:

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  • What: CYSCA 40th Annual Membership Meeting 
  • When: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 7 p.m. 
  • Where: Cambridge Citywide Senior Center, 806 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, Mass. (across from City Hall) 
  • RSVP: Appreciated but not required; email info@cambridgeyerevan.org

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Guest ContributorMay 6, 2026Last Updated: May 6, 2026
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