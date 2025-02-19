From ANCA to Harvard Law: a journey of Armenian advocacy and impact

My name is Danielle Mikaelian, and I am a Columbia University graduate currently attending Harvard Law School. As the descendant of orphaned Armenian Genocide survivors, my heritage has been the greatest source of inspiration, resilience and ambition.

As an Armenian woman fortunate to have attended two Ivy League institutions, I have often found myself among the few Armenian students in these highly selective academic spaces. Aware of this reality, I have dedicated myself to advocating for the Armenian community and educating my peers about Armenian history, culture and pressing issues.

At Columbia, I served as President of the Armenian Society for multiple years, overseeing a wide range of programming. Our organization met with Armenian government officials, hosted barbeques and engaged in relentless advocacy for the Armenian Cause. Columbia also hosted key initiatives, such as the Anahid Literary Award Ceremony, the ARS “Norian” Youth Connect Program and the Columbia Armenian Center — each offering ample opportunities to connect with other Armenians and celebrate our cultural heritage.

After graduating from Columbia, I sought to expand my involvement in a way that would create meaningful change for the Armenian people. This led me to intern with the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Western Region’s Government Affairs team, where I monitored political engagement with Armenian initiatives and contributed to the annual ANCA Report Cards. I also engaged directly with congressional offices, urging representatives to support pro-Armenian resolutions, and analyzed California’s redistricting efforts to assess potential disenfranchisement within the Armenian community.

I also was selected as an ANCA Rising Leader, traveling to Washington, D.C. for the first time to partake in networking sessions and congressional meetings. During the program, I again met with congressional members including Adam Schiff and Linda Sanchez to advocate for Armenian issues. For three days, I also had the privilege of living in the Aramian House, an ANCA-owned property in the heart of Washington.

Beyond this, the ANCA actively facilitated networking and development sessions to connect with professionals in D.C. and revise our cover letters and resumes. I believe all Armenian university students and recent graduates should participate in ANCA’s Rising Leaders Program at some point in time. The three-day program takes place during most students’ spring break, avoiding interfering with academic schedules, and connects participants with a community of passionate Armenian advocates.

Over the years, the Aramian House has served as a quintessential resource for Armenian students interested in government careers, often housing students in the Capital Gateway Program. This initiative helps secure long-term positions for young Armenian professionals in policy-making spaces, ensuring stronger Armenian representation and reinforcing our community’s voice on the national stage.

My experience with ANCA taught me effective advocacy. It was my first direct exposure to Congress and the work that goes on behind the scenes—whether by joining initiatives like the Armenian Caucus or supporting key resolutions. To date, my experience working with the ANCA has been my only practical exposure to politics in Washington.

One of my supervisors from the ANCA’s internship program was also kind enough to write a letter of recommendation during my law school application process. Upon being admitted to Harvard Law School, my family received a package addressed to me. I received various items of Harvard Law School swag in addition to a note from the Dean of Admissions—who had interviewed me—writing, “You’re 100% Armenian and 100% awesome!” Experiences like this show how much my heritage, as well as experiences with the ANCA, have acted as formative steps in my journey.

Since then, I’ve continued to advocate on behalf of the Armenian community. As a result of my Armenian advocacy efforts, I have been named a two-time Huys Foundation Scholar, an Armenian Bar Association scholarship recipient, a two-time Arisdine Krikorian scholarship recipient, an Armenian Professional Society scholarship recipient, a WhoWeAre scholarship recipient, an Armenian Students Association of America Gold Medal Recipient and an ArmeniansForSuccess scholarship recipient. Now, I continue to advocate for Armenians while also engaging in hundreds of hours of pro bono legal work on behalf of different communities.

The ANCA provided a critical launchpad for my professional trajectory, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to participate in their programming. The ANCA provides wonderful opportunities for Armenian students to build their advocacy skills and networks. I highly recommend that the next generation of Armenian students participate in ANCA’s Rising Leaders Program, the Capital Gateway Fellowship and ANCA internships.