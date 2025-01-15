Armenian Relief Society call to action for Los Angeles

The devastating wildfires sweeping through California have caused widespread destruction, demanding our collective efforts to address the immense damages. It is essential that we unite our efforts to provide support and resources to our fellow compatriots during these challenging times, enabling them to recover and begin rebuilding.

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Central Executive Board urges all its entities and members to join in supporting community members affected by these wildfires, offering both immediate assistance and long-term strategies for rebuilding. The CEB firmly believes that only through unified efforts can we confront and overcome the challenges posed by such disasters.

The ARS is committed to providing comprehensive support to the Los Angeles community. Our assistance ranges from essential psychological support and social services to addressing a variety of needs. The restoration of Sahag-Mesrob Armenian School is crucial and essential for the future of the community.

We are confident that, through our combined efforts, the affected suburbs and communities in Los Angeles will rise once again, overcome these challenges and rebuild stronger than before.

To contribute to this vital cause, please follow this link to donate: https://ars1910.org/give/