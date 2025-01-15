Armenian Relief Society call to action for Los Angeles

January 15, 2025 Armenian Relief Society International Inc. Nonprofit News, Diaspora 0

The devastating wildfires sweeping through California have caused widespread destruction, demanding our collective efforts to address the immense damages. It is essential that we unite our efforts to provide support and resources to our fellow compatriots during these challenging times, enabling them to recover and begin rebuilding.

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Central Executive Board urges all its entities and members to join in supporting community members affected by these wildfires, offering both immediate assistance and long-term strategies for rebuilding. The CEB firmly believes that only through unified efforts can we confront and overcome the challenges posed by such disasters.

The ARS is committed to providing comprehensive support to the Los Angeles community. Our assistance ranges from essential psychological support and social services to addressing a variety of needs. The restoration of Sahag-Mesrob Armenian School is crucial and essential for the future of the community.

We are confident that, through our combined efforts, the affected suburbs and communities in Los Angeles will rise once again, overcome these challenges and rebuild stronger than before.

To contribute to this vital cause, please follow this link to donate: https://ars1910.org/give/ 

Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

Armenian Relief Society, Inc. (ARS) is an independent, non-governmental and non-sectarian organization which serves the humanitarian needs of the Armenian people and seeks to preserve the cultural identity of the Armenian nation. It mobilizes communities to advance the goals of all sectors of humanity. For well over a century, it has pioneered solutions to address the challenges that impact our society.
Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

Latest posts by Armenian Relief Society International Inc. (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.