Azerbaijan continues to demand changes to Armenia’s Constitution

YEREVAN—Azerbaijan has outlined its demands for achieving a final peace agreement with Armenia, calling for significant amendments to Armenia’s Constitution.
Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, speaking at a conference held in Baku on December 10 titled “The Main Obstacles to Signing a Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” stated that Armenia must amend its constitution, which he said includes a clause declaring “Karabakh is part of Armenia.”
The preamble of Armenia’s Constitution cites its Declaration of Independence, which includes a reference to the 1990 joint decision on the “Reunification of the Armenian SSR and the Mountainous Region of Karabakh.”
Mammadov argued that this constitutional clause represents a fundamental obstacle to peace. “The territorial claims in Armenia’s Constitution are a significant barrier to achieving sustainable peace,” Mammadov said, adding that Azerbaijan cannot move forward with a peace agreement as long as Armenia maintains these territorial claims.
“A country that has won a war rarely offers peace, but we did,” Mammadov said.
In response, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took to X hours later, reiterating Armenia’s stance on the matter. He downplayed the significance of the preamble of Armenia’s Constitution and pointed to a recent ruling by the Armenian Constitutional Court, which affirmed that the articles of the constitution itself take precedence over the 1990 declaration.
“No provision of the RA Constitution contains any territorial claim against our neighbors,” Pashinyan said, rejecting Azerbaijan’s interpretation of the document.
Pashinyan previously addressed the issue in January, stating that Armenia requires a new constitution to reflect the “new geopolitical environment” in the region. However, he has denied accusations that he intended to amend the constitution under pressure from Baku. The prime minister also made it clear that Armenia could not achieve peace with Azerbaijan while the preamble remained unchanged.
In May, Pashinyan established a government panel tasked with drafting a new constitution by the end of 2026, although the panel has yet to begin its work. This suggests that constitutional reforms may still be some time away if Armenia ultimately chooses to pursue them.
Turkey, a key regional player, has been a strong supporter of Azerbaijani demands, particularly regarding the “Zangezur Corridor” — a proposed extraterritorial link between Azerbaijan and its exclave Nakhichevan through southern Armenia. Turkey’s National Security Council recently reiterated that the creation of this corridor is vital for regional stability and must be part of any peace agreement. Armenian authorities have insisted that the route must respect Armenia’s borders and sovereignty.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on December 11 that the historic opportunity created by the “liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh from occupation” should lead to the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Speaking at the 15th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara, Erdoğan stated, “We want the opportunity created by the liberation of Karabakh to result in a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.” He added that Turkey will continue to exert a “positive influence” on regional processes through its commitment to stability and peace.
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also voiced optimism, announcing that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is now within reach. “We are close to achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Fidan stated, reiterating Turkey’s pivotal role in fostering dialogue and cooperation between the two nations.
Last month, a meeting took place between several Armenian and Turkish government representatives at the Armenian-Turkish border, which was only reported a few days ago. According to Armenian envoy and deputy parliamentary speaker Ruben Rubinyan, the discussions focused on evaluating the technical needs for reopening the Akhurian/Akyaka railway crossing, a key transportation link between the two nations. “The meeting took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere,” Rubinyan said. No official details about the participants or the exact nature of the discussions were made public.
The initiative is part of ongoing talks between Rubinyan and his Turkish counterpart Serdar Kılıç to facilitate closer ties between Armenia and Turkey. Their previous meetings have centered on evaluating the technical requirements to reactivate the Gyumri-Kars railway, a vital infrastructure project that both sides see as crucial for regional stability and economic cooperation.
“We have made significant progress, and I am cautiously optimistic about the future,” Rubinyan remarked, expressing hope that the constructive nature of the discussions will lead to tangible results in the near future.
In a broader regional context, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has reiterated the importance of engaging with the “Community of Western Azerbaijan” and Azerbaijanis displaced from Armenia as another critical element of the negotiation process, calling this issue a “matter of human rights.” “Western Azerbaijan” is a historical fabrication that lays claim to the territory of today’s Republic of Armenia.
In response to these demands, Armenia has reaffirmed its commitment to peace but acknowledged that significant challenges remain in treaty negotiations. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan confirmed this week that 15 out of 17 proposed articles of the Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement have been agreed upon. However, key differences persist, particularly over territorial issues and constitutional changes.
Mirzoyan emphasized that Armenia’s readiness to sign a peace agreement hinges on seeing adequate political will from both sides. “Despite the tragic past of our two states, there is an opportunity to turn the page on hostility,” Mirzoyan said, expressing hope that the two countries would finalize an agreement soon.
Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has also provided an update on border delimitation talks. While discussions are ongoing, no specific date has been set for the next round of meetings. Grigoryan also noted that the process of unblocking regional communications has yet to begin, with no clear agreement on the timing or format for such discussions.
As negotiations progress, skepticism remains regarding the success of the negotiations. According to former Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan, Azerbaijan is actively trying to introduce new elements into the negotiations.
In a briefing with journalists on December 11, Ayvazyan said that Azerbaijan’s insistence on changing the terms of the discussions presents a challenge to achieving a final resolution. “At every step, Azerbaijan is trying to introduce new elements into the negotiating agenda, which will only disrupt or delay the process of creating a peace treaty,” Ayvazyan said.
Ayvazyan said he does not have high expectations regarding the upcoming peace agreement and is skeptical about its ability to ensure long-term stability. “It is obvious that the opposite side, if not the parties, has its own idea of a world in which Armenia’s interests occupy little or no place,” Ayvazyan said, expressing concern that Azerbaijan’s demands and views dominate the peace talks and sideline critical Armenian interests.
Further, Ayvazyan addressed Mirzoyan’s statement that 90-95% of the peace agreement had been settled. While acknowledging that many of the details might be close to finalization, he reminded the press of a fundamental principle in diplomacy: “If everything is not agreed upon, then nothing is agreed upon.”
The Turks can go and take a long walk off a short cliff.
There can be no real peace with the azeris and turks until they acknowledge the genocide and make reparations. This is only further repression and subjugation. Armenia did not lose any war with the azeris. Pashoglu and his regime were bought off and sold Artsakh out. Plain and simple.
And of course, Pashinyan will agree to Azerbaijan’s every demand. Has he refused so far?
The so-called republic of Azerbaijan in South Caucasus is an artificial state and that is a fact. There has never been a nation-state called Azerbaijan and there has never been a people or a tribe, never mind a nation, called Azerbaijani in the history of the region and the world. These names are all fabrications and they have been in official use only recently in the last century or so. The only TRUE Azerbaijan, and any references to it, can be found to the south of the Aras River inside Iran and nowhere else. There is no such thing as Western Azerbaijan just like there is no such thing as fabricated Northern or Southern Azerbaijan which this former homeless pseudo-Turkish tribe with a 106 year old artificial existence claims there is.
If our incompetent and dysfunctional leaders had any honor and dignity they would respond to the enemy and making it clear to them that artificial Azerbaijan republic is the continuation and extension of the contemporary republic of Armenia which itself is only 10% of the total Armenian landmass and the remaining 90% under Turkish and Azerbaijani occupation.
Furthermore, Armenia should demand that artificial Azerbaijan republic remove the crescent and the star from their fake flag and replace them with “White and Black Sheep” representing their homeless nomadic tribes. The sheep surely would be a TRUE representation of this former homeless tribe that today has established itself as a state, a fake one of course, on occupied Armenian territories!
My family name in Armenia goes back to 1610. The leaders of our Armenia should quit their jobs for complete and utter failure and incompetence in dealing with an enemy who keeps bullying another sovereign country to change its constitution for an enemy. In a logical world, their demands border on insanity. An Armenian leader, who agrees to change, and give away parts of a sovereign country to satisfy an enemy, is an enemy to my people, and my forefathers country. I am ashamed by the failed leadership of this spineless Armenian administration. The diaspora should all come back to show you how to fight. You have failed !!!!!
@Sevan
You and Charlie are both Turk lovers and traitors.
If Pashinyan capitulates to all of Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s maximalist demands, which is a real possibility, Armenia will effectively become their puppet state. This would entail, apart from rewriting the Armenian Constitution to appease Azerbaijan and Turkey, a further loss of Armenian territory with the cession of a land corridor to Azerbaijan in Syunik, a foreign policy that takes the interests of Azerbaijan and Turkey into account and doesn’t clash with theirs, economic concessions and other benefits for Azerbaijan and Turkey, and a military that is restricted even further. This would be even worse than the Finlandization policy imposed by the Soviet Union on Finland, because of Armenia’s landlocked geographical location, meager resources and money, and lack of allies. Unfortunately, it is “the might makes right” situation, which has befallen so many smaller countries and nations throughout history, including Armenia, by larger powerful aggressors. What is tragic, is that a weak, cowardly, appeasing and treacherous man happens to be Armenia’s leader at its most precarious time.