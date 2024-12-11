Azerbaijan continues to demand changes to Armenia’s Constitution

YEREVAN—Azerbaijan has outlined its demands for achieving a final peace agreement with Armenia, calling for significant amendments to Armenia’s Constitution.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, speaking at a conference held in Baku on December 10 titled “The Main Obstacles to Signing a Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” stated that Armenia must amend its constitution, which he said includes a clause declaring “Karabakh is part of Armenia.”

The preamble of Armenia’s Constitution cites its Declaration of Independence, which includes a reference to the 1990 joint decision on the “Reunification of the Armenian SSR and the Mountainous Region of Karabakh.”

Mammadov argued that this constitutional clause represents a fundamental obstacle to peace. “The territorial claims in Armenia’s Constitution are a significant barrier to achieving sustainable peace,” Mammadov said, adding that Azerbaijan cannot move forward with a peace agreement as long as Armenia maintains these territorial claims.

“A country that has won a war rarely offers peace, but we did,” Mammadov said.

In response, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took to X hours later, reiterating Armenia’s stance on the matter. He downplayed the significance of the preamble of Armenia’s Constitution and pointed to a recent ruling by the Armenian Constitutional Court, which affirmed that the articles of the constitution itself take precedence over the 1990 declaration.

“No provision of the RA Constitution contains any territorial claim against our neighbors,” Pashinyan said, rejecting Azerbaijan’s interpretation of the document.

Pashinyan previously addressed the issue in January, stating that Armenia requires a new constitution to reflect the “new geopolitical environment” in the region. However, he has denied accusations that he intended to amend the constitution under pressure from Baku. The prime minister also made it clear that Armenia could not achieve peace with Azerbaijan while the preamble remained unchanged.

In May, Pashinyan established a government panel tasked with drafting a new constitution by the end of 2026, although the panel has yet to begin its work. This suggests that constitutional reforms may still be some time away if Armenia ultimately chooses to pursue them.

Turkey, a key regional player, has been a strong supporter of Azerbaijani demands, particularly regarding the “Zangezur Corridor” — a proposed extraterritorial link between Azerbaijan and its exclave Nakhichevan through southern Armenia. Turkey’s National Security Council recently reiterated that the creation of this corridor is vital for regional stability and must be part of any peace agreement. Armenian authorities have insisted that the route must respect Armenia’s borders and sovereignty.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on December 11 that the historic opportunity created by the “liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh from occupation” should lead to the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Speaking at the 15th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara, Erdoğan stated, “We want the opportunity created by the liberation of Karabakh to result in a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.” He added that Turkey will continue to exert a “positive influence” on regional processes through its commitment to stability and peace.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also voiced optimism, announcing that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is now within reach. “We are close to achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Fidan stated, reiterating Turkey’s pivotal role in fostering dialogue and cooperation between the two nations.

Last month, a meeting took place between several Armenian and Turkish government representatives at the Armenian-Turkish border, which was only reported a few days ago. According to Armenian envoy and deputy parliamentary speaker Ruben Rubinyan, the discussions focused on evaluating the technical needs for reopening the Akhurian/Akyaka railway crossing, a key transportation link between the two nations. “The meeting took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere,” Rubinyan said. No official details about the participants or the exact nature of the discussions were made public.

The initiative is part of ongoing talks between Rubinyan and his Turkish counterpart Serdar Kılıç to facilitate closer ties between Armenia and Turkey. Their previous meetings have centered on evaluating the technical requirements to reactivate the Gyumri-Kars railway, a vital infrastructure project that both sides see as crucial for regional stability and economic cooperation.

“We have made significant progress, and I am cautiously optimistic about the future,” Rubinyan remarked, expressing hope that the constructive nature of the discussions will lead to tangible results in the near future.

In a broader regional context, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has reiterated the importance of engaging with the “Community of Western Azerbaijan” and Azerbaijanis displaced from Armenia as another critical element of the negotiation process, calling this issue a “matter of human rights.” “Western Azerbaijan” is a historical fabrication that lays claim to the territory of today’s Republic of Armenia.

In response to these demands, Armenia has reaffirmed its commitment to peace but acknowledged that significant challenges remain in treaty negotiations. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan confirmed this week that 15 out of 17 proposed articles of the Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement have been agreed upon. However, key differences persist, particularly over territorial issues and constitutional changes.

Mirzoyan emphasized that Armenia’s readiness to sign a peace agreement hinges on seeing adequate political will from both sides. “Despite the tragic past of our two states, there is an opportunity to turn the page on hostility,” Mirzoyan said, expressing hope that the two countries would finalize an agreement soon.

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has also provided an update on border delimitation talks. While discussions are ongoing, no specific date has been set for the next round of meetings. Grigoryan also noted that the process of unblocking regional communications has yet to begin, with no clear agreement on the timing or format for such discussions.

As negotiations progress, skepticism remains regarding the success of the negotiations. According to former Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan, Azerbaijan is actively trying to introduce new elements into the negotiations.

In a briefing with journalists on December 11, Ayvazyan said that Azerbaijan’s insistence on changing the terms of the discussions presents a challenge to achieving a final resolution. “At every step, Azerbaijan is trying to introduce new elements into the negotiating agenda, which will only disrupt or delay the process of creating a peace treaty,” Ayvazyan said.

Ayvazyan said he does not have high expectations regarding the upcoming peace agreement and is skeptical about its ability to ensure long-term stability. “It is obvious that the opposite side, if not the parties, has its own idea of a world in which Armenia’s interests occupy little or no place,” Ayvazyan said, expressing concern that Azerbaijan’s demands and views dominate the peace talks and sideline critical Armenian interests.

Further, Ayvazyan addressed Mirzoyan’s statement that 90-95% of the peace agreement had been settled. While acknowledging that many of the details might be close to finalization, he reminded the press of a fundamental principle in diplomacy: “If everything is not agreed upon, then nothing is agreed upon.”