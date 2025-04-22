Artsakh Armenians face discrimination and hate speech in Armenia

“End this Artsakh-phobic propaganda, or it may lead to fratricide.” This warning came from Tatevik Khachatryan, a member of the Council for the Protection of Rights of Artsakh Armenians, who stood firm among protesters outside the office of Armenia’s Prosecutor General on April 14. Khachatryan held a thick dossier: a compilation of hate speech targeting Armenians who fled Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s 2023 military attack and consequent ethnic cleansing.

The protesters issued a formal complaint demanding action against what they call systematic discrimination. The documents detail how forcibly displaced Armenians, already in a vulnerable situation, now face verbal attacks and dehumanizing rhetoric in Armenia, a country that was supposed to be their safe refuge.

Hate speech and discrimination against Artsakh Armenians are not new, but they have intensified since a mass rally of more than 10,000 people from Artsakh and Armenia took place on March 29. This rhetoric comes not just from social media users but also from government officials and members of parliament affiliated with the ruling Civil Contract Party.

One such remark was made by MP Khachatur Sukiasyan, who told a 24News reporter, “Artsakh Armenians didn’t fight during 2023. Just around 10 people died,” in an attempt to justify similar comments made by parliament speaker Alen Simonyan two months prior. Another MP, Arsen Torosyan, wrote on social media that Armenia “sacrificed its best” for Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, who are now “trying to destroy Armenia, as they did with Artsakh.” His post effectively blamed victims for the loss of their homeland and for potential future conflicts.

Taron Chakhoyan, the prime minister’s chief of staff, described Artsakh refugees as “cannon fodder” being exploited by opposition groups. When challenged about such statements, government representatives often defend rather than condemn them. MP Maria Karapetyan, for instance, appeared on Factor TV and attempted to justify Chakhoyan’s remarks rather than acknowledging their harmful impact.

Several media outlets with close ties to the government—such as Civic.am, MediaNews and Khosnak—regularly publish content that portrays Artsakh Armenians negatively and spreads anti-Artsakh sentiment.

The narrative typically follows a predictable pattern:first claiming that “Artsakhis should have stayed and fought,” followed by accusations of ingratitude and suggestions that the Armenian state has no obligations toward them. Some posts go to extremes, such as blaming Artsakh Armenians for the 1988 Spitak earthquake. The identical wording across multiple profiles suggests coordinated messaging.

For displaced families, this rhetoric only compounds their daily struggles. Many face job and housing insecurity as well as verbal abuse in public spaces. “The authorities not only fail to condemn such speech but sometimes participate in it,” Khachatryan said during the demonstration. “This creates a dangerous environment for people who’ve already lost everything.”

Despite provisions in Armenia’s criminal code against hate speech, prosecutors have yet to pursue any cases related to anti-Artsakh rhetoric. The Council’s complaint includes evidence of systematic targeting of this vulnerable population, whose fundamental rights—including freedom of speech, information and assembly—are increasingly threatened. As Khachatryan concluded her statement, she reminded officials that displaced Artsakh Armenians are citizens with equal rights. “We survived ethnic cleansing once,” she said. “We shouldn’t have to face discrimination in our homeland.”

This climate of institutionalized discrimination and official inaction has not only eroded trust in state protections but has also affected public discourse. The consequences were especially visible during a nationally televised interview last week between journalist Petros Ghazaryan and Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan. Many Armenians were shocked by Ghazaryan’s aggressive tone and his accusation that Artsakh Armenians are provoking war by advocating for their basic rights. Stepanyan remained composed, keeping his focus on the importance of including legitimate representatives of Artsakh in both domestic and international discussions about their future.

Throughout the interview, Ghazaryan repeatedly blamed Artsakh Armenians for making political demands, implying that they had no right to do so. Stepanyan responded by noting that Armenia’s constitution guarantees every person living in Armenia the right to express their demands and participate in civic life. He added that Armenia holds a direct obligation to protect the rights of Artsakh Armenians, especially as they are now citizens and residents of the country. Ghazaryan ended the broadcast by saying, “You don’t understand that first we must solve Armenia’s issues, and only then yours,” making it clear that, in his view, the concerns of Artsakh Armenians are secondary.

“Hate speech and interethnic hostility have intensified, with our monitoring revealing systematic proliferation through political processes designed to accuse Artsakh Armenians of harboring political agendas,” Stepanyan stated in an interview with the Weekly. “While hate speech persists globally, Armenia’s authorities are uniquely culpable for making it mainstream. Instead of acting as guardians of national unity and punishing perpetrators, they’ve become amplifiers of division,” he continued.



Stepanyan stressed the necessity of evidence-based legal action through formal complaints to investigative bodies, while acknowledging the complexity of such a process.

Aramayis Agabekyan, director of the Artsakh Speaks news agency and Power of Thought NGO, has detailed concrete measures against outlets like Khosnak, which circulated videos framing Artsakh refugees as “disloyal opportunists.” Armenia’s Media Ethics Observatory has condemned such content as a “manifestation of discrimination against Artsakh residents” that “disseminates hatred and intolerance, discrimination on political, geographic grounds, as well as hate speech.”

“We’ve escalated complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office and Investigative Committee. If they suppress these cases, we’ll expose the direct links between these media entities and power structures,” said Agabekyan. He asserted that such outlets operate not as independent voices but as extensions of political interests—entities that must be held publicly accountable.

Amid rising discrimination and hate speech, numerous media organizations and public figures have issued open letters urging media outlets to uphold ethical standards, reject hate-driven narratives and protect the dignity of Artsakh Armenians.

Stepanyan underscored the critical role of cultural leaders and public figures, calling on them to use their platforms to foster tolerance through advocacy campaigns and inclusive public messaging. In response to the hostile climate, many Armenians have publicly apologized to Artsakh Armenians for the actions of their compatriots and have expressed solidarity. Social media has seen an outpouring of support from Armenians ashamed of the hate campaign, offering reassurance to Artsakh Armenians that they are not alone.