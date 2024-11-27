ANCA visits uplift Chamlian, Mesrobian and Pilibos Armenian school students

GLENDALE/PICO RIVERA, Calif.—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Washington, D.C. and regional teams empowered students, parents and educators at southern California Armenian schools this past week during Hai Tahd days, dedicated to inspiring young Armenians to excel academically and serve proudly as ambassadors for their homeland and heritage.

The two-day initiative, held on November 21 and 22 at Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School and Armenian Mesrobian School, with participation from Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, featured dynamic discussions, workshops and inspiring presentations that engaged students in the ANCA’s work to secure the safe return of Artsakh’s displaced Armenians, protect Armenia’s sovereignty and ensure justice for the genocides committed against the Armenian nation. Complementing the school visits, the ANCA hosted a community “Meet and Greet” to connect Hai Tahd alumni, veteran advocates and youth program participants, fostering a multi-generational commitment to the Armenian Cause.

The ANCA’s visiting team included Executive Director Aram Hamparian, Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan and Policy Director Alex Galitsky from the Washington, D.C. national headquarters and Government Affairs Director Ruben Karapetian and Community Coordinator Garen Jinbachian from the ANCA Western Region.

Karapetian captured the essence of the Hai Tahd days: “The youth are the future of our advocacy efforts, and it is our duty to inspire and prepare them to become the next generation of leaders. By fostering their understanding of our mission and empowering them to take an active role, we ensure that the Armenian Cause remains in capable and committed hands for years to come.”

Leadership workshops inspire Chamlian Armenian School students

On November 21, the ANCA teams engaged Chamlian’s sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students in interactive roundtable discussions about grassroots activism and community engagement. Parents also joined the effort during a morning coffee gathering that brought together over 100 participants, highlighting the strength and warmth of the school family.

Dr. Talin P. Kargodorian, head of school at Chamlian, described the visit as transformational, saying: “The ANCA’s visit today plays a crucial role in not just informing but actively shaping the leaders of tomorrow. By working together, we are forging a pathway for future Armenian-American leaders of Hai Tahd, instilling in them the values of advocacy, commitment and active participation in our heritage and rights. This partnership is a cornerstone in our mission to nurture informed, passionate individuals ready to contribute positively to our community and beyond.”

The importance of the day resonated with educators as well. Mrs. Evelyn Butler, Middle School social studies teacher, explained, “Having the ANCA team with us today was incredibly inspiring — not only for our students but for us as educators, too. Witnessing our students engage so earnestly with the concepts of advocacy and leadership fills me with hope. Together, we’re not just teaching history or civics; we’re actively participating in the shaping of informed, committed future leaders of Hai Tahd. It’s a profound privilege to be part of this journey alongside the ANCA.”

One student from the Chamlian student body reflected on the lessons learned: “Today’s visit from the ANCA really opened my eyes. It showed me that even as students, we have a big role in supporting our heritage and making a difference. I’m excited to learn more and to see how I can help with Hai Tahd.”

Mesrobian and Pilibos schools united for pro-Armenian advocacy

On November 22, the ANCA brought its advocacy and youth empowerment program to Armenian Mesrobian School, joined by high school students from Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School. Together, sophomores, juniors and seniors explored the role of leadership in advancing the Armenian Cause and learned about opportunities to amplify their voices through ANCA’s grassroots efforts.

Mesrobian School representative Lena Garabedian welcomed the ANCA team to campus. “We were honored to host our sister school at Mesrobian for a day focused on the values that unite our community. The ANCA D.C. team delivered an inspiring workshop on student leadership and the importance of advancing pro-Armenian priorities, particularly for Artsakh. Seeing our students’ passion and dedication was truly heartwarming. These workshops remind us of our shared responsibility to advocate for justice and empower future leaders. We thank Pilibos, the ANCA D.C. team and ANCA Western Region for making this day a resounding success and a testament to our united efforts.”

Dr. Souzy Ohanian, principal of Pilibos, emphasized the event’s impact, saying: “It was a powerful day for Pilibos as we joined the ANCA D.C., ANCA Western Region and Mesrobian Armenian School for Hai Tahd day. Our scholars explored the importance of leadership and grassroots activism in advancing our community’s goals. Thank you, ANCA, for empowering our youth, teaching and spreading the message of truth and justice for the Armenian Genocide, freedom for Artsakh and the prosperity of our homeland, Armenia.”

The ANCA also introduced students to the Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy, an intensive leadership program for high school students aged 17-19. This program, to be held over two sessions in Washington, D.C. in August of 2025, expands youth engagement and empowers their exploration of policy, politics and media careers. The Summer Academy involves direct engagement with federal policymakers, ANCA experts and a range of professionals involved in matters related to the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh. The program provides ample opportunities to explore Washington, D.C. and make lasting friendships.

Mesrobian alumna and ANCA Summer Academy graduate Jackalyn Karamanougian encouraged students to apply, noting that it profoundly impacted her professional development journey. “As a recent high school graduate at the time, it provided clarity and inspiration for my career aspirations,” stated Karamanougian, who is studying political science at the University of Southern California. “This experience allowed me to directly engage with members of the House of Representatives to advocate for our community on the Hill, particularly regarding the Artsakh blockade. I also had the privilege of networking with members of the Congressional Armenian Staff Association (CASA), which led to an internship that same year with an Armenian congressional candidate.”

Building community connections

The Hai Tahd Days were accompanied by a “Meet and Greet” on November 21 at the Glendale Youth Center. This event brought together ANCA program alumni, veteran advocates and community members for a candid discussion on legislative goals, advocacy strategies and the enduring importance of grassroots activism.

Aram Hamparian, ANCA executive director, said of the gathering: “These events unite multiple generations of advocates, reinforcing our shared commitment to justice for Artsakh, Armenia and the global Armenian community. The energy and dedication of today’s youth ensure the Armenian Cause remains in capable and committed hands.”

The youth empowerment events were followed by the ANCA federal policy retreat on November 23, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, during which ANCA leaders from across the U.S. gathered to put into place bold, new approaches to leveraging the growing power of Armenian American voters to advance the Armenian Cause in Washington, D.C.’s rapidly changing political landscape. The retreat concluded with policy-driven closed sessions strategically aligning ANCA’s enduring pro-Armenian values with America’s rapidly evolving political realities.

For more information on ANCA’s youth empowerment programs, visit anca.org/youth.