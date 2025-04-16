ANCA leads nationwide advocacy drive for Azerbaijan sanctions, Artsakh return and release of Armenian prisoners

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) mobilized a broad-based, nationwide coalition of advocates for a powerful two-day campaign on Capitol Hill—April 1st and 2nd—advancing urgent calls for U.S. action to confront Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression, demand justice for the Armenian and Artsakh Genocides, and secure lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus. ANCA advocates participated in over 100 in-person meetings with Congressional offices and hand-delivered legislative briefing materials to all 540 House and Senate offices.

“Year after year, the strength of our Eastern Region delegation continues to grow—bringing a principled and passionate message of justice to Capitol Hill,” stated Dr. Ara Chalian, Chairman of the ANCA Eastern Region. “Our advocates carry with them the hopes of survivors, the resilience of our people and the determination to ensure our story is told, remembered and honored through concrete policy action.”

“We are building a movement that reflects the full geographic and generational diversity of our community,” said Oshin Harootoonian, Chairman of the ANCA Western Region. “Advocacy Days are not just about Washington—they’re about nationwide empowerment. This year, our Western Region was proud to send a record number of participants, with activists representing every corner of our expansive Armenian American community—from California to Texas, Nevada to Washington.”

“We are nurturing the next generation of advocates who will continue to defend Armenian rights on Capitol Hill and beyond,” stated Gev Iskajyan, ANCA National Grassroots Director. “It was inspiring to witness so many of our community’s youth take the lead in Congressional meetings, confidently articulating our demands for justice and accountability.”

A standout feature of this year’s ANCA Advocacy Days was the active involvement of university students and young professionals, many of whom are alumni of the ANCA’s youth empowerment initiatives, including the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program, Leo Sarkisian Internship & Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship, ANCA Rising Leaders and Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill days, Kasparian Summer Academy and the ANCA Western Region Internship Program. These young leaders—many active in university Armenian Student Associations and chapters of the Armenian Youth Federation—brought passion, professionalism and a deep personal commitment to the Armenian Cause. Their participation underscored the vitality and continuity of the Armenian American civic movement, as students from across the country took time away from their studies to advocate for justice and stand in solidarity with their homeland.

Coordinated by the ANCA Eastern and Western Regions, Advocacy Days featured comprehensive briefings and policy workshops, equipping first-time participants and returning activists alike for impactful Congressional outreach. Advocates presented members of Congress with the ANCA’s April 2025 policy memos, outlining legislative priorities that included:

Support for POW release and human rights sanctions: Advocates urged lawmakers to sign a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio demanding the immediate release of Armenian POWs and civilian detainees held by Azerbaijan. They emphasized the importance of imposing Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azerbaijani officials responsible for torture, sham trials and gross human rights violations.

Peace with accountability: Participants advocated for a U.S.-backed peace process that includes tangible security guarantees for Armenia, addresses Azerbaijan’s attempts to derail peace through coercive diplomacy and upholds the internationally protected right of return for Armenians of Artsakh.

Genocide education and justice: The ANCA called for co-sponsorship of the Armenian Genocide Education Act—allocating $10 million to the Library of Congress to fund public education initiatives—while also urging members to issue public statements recognizing the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Condemnation of cultural destruction and denial: Advocates highlighted Azerbaijan’s systemic destruction of Armenian churches and cemeteries, and Turkey’s continued denial of the Armenian Genocide. They called for Congressional action to promote historical truth and cultural preservation.

“Advocacy Days are the very embodiment of civic engagement,” stated ANCA Chairman George Aghjayan. “They unite, in practice, our community behind our shared principles—securing Armenia, restoring Artsakh, protecting Armenian lives and land, and forging a safe and prosperous future for all Armenians. I am, as always, deeply inspired by our activists—from students to seasoned advocates—who traveled great distances to be here. Their participation is a powerful reminder to lawmakers that the Armenian American voice is organized, informed and persistent in our pursuit of truth and accountability.”

The capstone of the two-day effort was a compelling April 2nd Capitol Hill observance titled, “Reversing the 2023 Artsakh Genocide | Remembering the 1915-23 Armenian Genocide,” featuring remarks and support by Senators Cory Booker (NJ), Andy Kim (NJ), Ed Markey (MA) and Adam Schiff (CA), as well as Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders Frank Pallone (NJ) and Brad Sherman (CA), and Representatives Gabe Amo (RI), Herb Conaway (NJ), Jim Costa (CA), Laura Friedman (CA), George Latimer (NY) and Jim McGovern (MA). The event, organized by the Congressional Armenian Caucus and Armenian American community groups, underscored a unified demand for decisive U.S. leadership: to impose sanctions on Turkey and Azerbaijan, to ensure the release of all Armenian POWs and hostages, to guarantee the right of return for the Armenians of Artsakh under international protection, and to end Turkey and Azerbaijan’s denial of their genocidal actions as a cornerstone of justice for these crimes.

Full video coverage of “Reversing the 2023 Artsakh Genocide | Remembering the 1915-23 Armenian Genocide” is available on the ANCA YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/live/GQVg4Xu9t_w?si=5FHf1Jlr8c1BUzSm

For more information about ANCA Advocacy Days or to get involved in year-round advocacy, visit anca.org/action or contact the ANCA at anca@anca.org, ANCA Eastern Region at ancaer@anca.org or the ANCA Western Region at info@ancawr.org.