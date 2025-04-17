ANCA Rising Leaders advance Armenian advocacy in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) concluded its 2025 Rising Leaders initiative with a powerful second session, from March 22-25, bringing together 14 dynamic student leaders from across the U.S., Canada and Armenia for four days of professional development and grassroots advocacy in the heart of the nation’s capital.

“This session of Rising Leaders reminds us once again of the vast potential our nation has and the powerful return on our investments in youth,” stated ANCA Programs Coordinator Nareg Mesrobian. “It was truly inspiring to see our ANCA platforms empowering passionate and principled youth around our shared national aims and aspirations. The trust we have placed in our youth over the course of more than a century—as torchbearers for our Cause—is a key to the remarkable strength and endurance of our community as a global pillar of the Armenian nation,” concluded Mesrobian.

The program, hosted in partnership with the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Eastern and Western U.S., was made possible through the generous support of longtime ANCA supporter Dean Shahinian, Esq., and the family and friends of the late Lucine Zadoian Kouchakdjian, a lifelong community activist and ANCA leader.

Professional development meets purpose-driven advocacy

Rising Leaders began their experience with an evening tour of Washington, D.C. and orientation sessions at the ANCA Aramian House. Sunday’s programming included a keynote on grassroots power by ANCA National Grassroots Director Gev Iskajyan, followed by a media and public policy career panel featuring POLITICO Senior Politics Editor Charlie Mahtesian and Armenian Legal Center founding Executive Director Kate Nahapetian.

Workshops and resume reviews were led by Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee members and mentors including Haig Hovsepian, Arsen Markarov and Areni Margossian, with a second career panel highlighting Armenian American professionals in federal intelligence, foreign policy and consulting, featuring Sipan Ohannesian, Nanar Ohannesian and Margossian.

Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Day: Mobilizing for justice and security

Monday’s sessions focused on in-depth policy briefings led by ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian and former Artsakh Ambassador to the U.S. Robert Avetisyan. Participants engaged in advocacy training simulations and strategic planning with ANCA Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan and ANCA Policy Director Alex Galitsky. The day concluded with a dinner and discussion with Dr. Robert Krikorian focusing on Armenian American voices in the U.S. State Department.

The highlight of the program came on Tuesday, March 25, during the Lucine Zadoian Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Day. Rising Leaders met with over 400 Congressional offices, urging lawmakers to demand the immediate release of Armenian POWs, support the protected return of Artsakh’s Armenian population, provide robust security aid to Armenia and hold Azerbaijan accountable through targeted sanctions.

Participants also engaged with members of the Congressional Armenian Staff Association during a special “Lunch and Learn” session focused on public service career paths and legislative advocacy. Rising Leaders asked questions about how Armenian Americans can pursue meaningful careers on Capitol Hill and received guidance on internships, staff roles and how their unique backgrounds can shape U.S. policy. The panel provided both inspiration and tangible next steps for students considering careers in government service.

ANCA Western Region’s Alex Manoukian and Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program alumnus Richard Minasian joined ANCA D.C. team leads in offering guidance to the student advocates on Capitol Hill and throughout the program.

Meet the 2025 Rising Leaders – Session 2 participants

Perla Dertawitian, a second-year political science major at Queen’s University (Canada) with a minor in global development and a certificate in French, serves as the political chair of the AYF Aram Manoukian Chapter and the incoming president of the Armenian Student Association at Queen’s. “My Armenian heritage and the challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh have sparked my passion for diplomacy and political activism,” she shared.

Sofia Gevorgian, a third-year student at UCLA, is double majoring in political science and Middle Eastern studies. She leads the Armenian Pre-Law Students Association, interns at the Center for Truth and Justice, and serves as All-ASA Director of Advocacy. “I’m here at the ANCA Rising Leaders Program to better familiarize myself with lobbying and advocacy, and I’m especially excited to speak with staffers tomorrow at the U.S. Capitol,” said Gevorgian.

Gevorg Ghazaryan, originally from Artashat, Armenia, is a sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania, majoring in philosophy, politics and economics with a concentration in public policy and governance. He is co-founder of Maqoor, one of Armenia’s largest youth-led environmental organizations, and has represented Armenia at the U.N. and European Parliament. “ANCA Rising Leaders was my first real experience with advocacy, and it opened my eyes to the power of our collective voice. From speaking with members of Congress to discovering a strong, passionate Armenian community I didn’t know I was part of, I left feeling empowered and connected,” explained Ghazaryan.

Yeva Grigoryan, a senior at Oakton High School in Virginia, is co-chair of the Washington, D.C. ACYOA Chapter and vice president of the Armenian Behavioral Science Student Association. “I am thrilled to return to our nation’s capital with the ANCA Rising Leaders program not only to build strong relationships with Armenian youth from across North America but also to continue advocating for justice for Hai Tahd on Capitol Hill,” said Grigoryan.

Anahit Hakobyan, a fourth-year political science student at the University of Toronto focusing on comparative politics and Canadian studies, is co-president of the university Armenian Students Association. “The ANCA Rising Leaders Program is truly a transformative experience. It empowers youth to fight for Hai Tahd and emphasizes the agency and power in each and every Armenian, no matter where they will be, and what sphere they will enter,” said Hakobyan.

Shushanik Hayriyan, a junior political science major at the College of Idaho, is from Artsakh and serves as co-president of the Armenian Student Organization and president of the Idaho Chapter of the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief. “I am thrilled to be in Washington, D.C., to make connections with fellow Armenian professionals in different fields and to strengthen my advocacy skills,” she said.

Aram Kedeshian, a senior at Flintridge Preparatory School in California and an Eagle Scout with AGBU Troop 86, has a strong interest in both history and finance. “I am very excited to participate in the ANCA Rising Leaders Program, because it is an excellent opportunity to expand my professional network, improve my advocacy skills and promote the Armenian Cause,” Aram explained.

Arek Kedeshian, also a senior at Flintridge Preparatory School, is focused on foreign policy, finance and politics, and is eager to strengthen his advocacy skills on behalf of Armenia and Artsakh. “Participating in the ANCA Rising Leaders Program was truly an incredible experience. Visiting Capitol Hill, I was able to engage directly with congressional staff and bring attention to the pressing challenges facing our global Armenian community,” Arek remarked.

Tamara Nahapetyan, a senior at Innovation Academy and dual-enrolled at Kennesaw State University, is majoring in political science with plans to pursue a career in international law. She has been actively involved in Model U.N., HOSA, Doctors Without Borders and Active Minds. In 2023, she interned at Georgetown University, where she co-led a public health campaign addressing typhoid fever in Nigeria. “The Rising Leaders Program was a life-changing experience that taught me how to be a strong leader for my Armenian American community and cemented my dedication to strengthening the Armenian Cause,” Nahapetyan said.

Isabel Ohanissian, a freshman industrial engineering student at Penn State University, is involved in the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers and serves as an envoy for SCOPE, a Women in Engineering Program initiative. “This program made me more confident in speaking about Armenian causes with non-Armenians in Capitol Hill. By having to persuade non-Armenians about the importance of Armenian causes, I was able to deepen my own understanding of Armenia’s standing today and its challenges,” noted Ohanissian.

Ellena Shahbandarian, a second-year student at UC San Diego, is double majoring in psychology and political science. She is active in HRI, a campus organization supporting Armenian villages, and volunteers at Christian Outreach for Armenians. “This is my first time in Washington, D.C., and I have deeply enjoyed my time here— connecting with Armenians across North America and learning how to support the Armenian Cause,” stated Shahbandarian.

Charles Simonian, a junior at Flintridge Preparatory School in La Canada, C.A., is committed to Armenian identity and civic leadership. He joined Rising Leaders to deepen his understanding of diaspora advocacy and policymaking. “I’m excited to continue learning and growing in this field and look forward to continuing my advocacy and community service when I return home,” he said.

Margarita Simonyan, a first-year student at Stanford University, is majoring in international relations with a focus on security, peacebuilding and transitional justice. She is the founder of Armenian Youth Education Aid and serves as Advocacy Chair of Stanford’s Armenian Student Association. “I’m here in the nation’s capital not just to witness Armenian advocacy but to be a force within it, to learn, to contribute and to make sure our presence isn’t just acknowledged but impossible to ignore,” she said.

Paul Tatarian, a senior at Northwest High School in Maryland, plans to study finance at Montgomery College. A six-year member of the AYF D.C. Ani Chapter, he has been dedicated to service in the Armenian Church and community. “I am eager to be in Washington, D.C., to learn how to advocate more effectively for the Armenian Cause,” he said.

Video testimonials of ANCA Rising Leaders from both 2025 session 1 and session 2 are available at: https://youtu.be/F1sLs_L8y2s?si=9MN7vKd1E8bD4W_n

AYF-ANCA partnership fuels youth civic engagement

The ANCA Rising Leaders Program reflects the longstanding partnership between the ANCA and the Armenian Youth Federation, with AYF chapters preparing youth across the country for a life of civic responsibility and activism. AYF members serve as both participants and mentors, offering peer leadership and national coordination that strengthen the movement at every level.

AYF Western U.S. Chair Hakop Hajibekyan, a 2019 Rising Leaders alumnus, remarked, “The Rising Leaders Program connects our community’s passion with action. Watching these students grow into confident advocates is a privilege and a promise for our future.”

AYF Eastern U.S. Chair Isabel Hagobian added, “What makes this program powerful is its authenticity—young Armenians speaking from the heart and learning how to transform that energy into meaningful change.”

This year’s cohort included AYF members from local chapters across North America, each bringing years of grassroots service and community leadership to their Capitol Hill advocacy. The Rising Leaders initiative continues to serve as a national extension of the AYF’s mission to cultivate engaged, educated and empowered Armenian youth.

Powered by community commitment

The ANCA Rising Leaders Program is made possible by the generosity of Dean Shahinian, Esq., who served in senior roles in the U.S. Senate for over 30 years, and the family and friends of Lucine Zadoian Kouchakdjian, whose lifetime of service to Armenian advocacy continues to inspire future generations.

Shahinian, who played a key role in major national legislation, including the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and Dodd-Frank reforms, has long championed civic education and professional development for Armenian youth. His support helps ensure that Rising Leaders gain the civic engagement tools, long-term mentorship and confidence to pursue careers in public service.

Lucine Kouchakdjian’s legacy is felt in every meeting and every moment of Rising Leaders. A pillar of the Washington Armenian community for decades, she dedicated her life to building civic awareness and political strength in the Armenian American diaspora. Her namesake Capitol Hill Day is a living tribute to that vision.

To learn more about the ANCA’s youth programs, visit: anca.org/youth