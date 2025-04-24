ANCA condemns President Trump’s failure to properly recognize Armenian Genocide

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) sharply condemns President Donald Trump’s shameful retreat from American recognition and remembrance of the Armenian Genocide, as reflected in his refusal, under Turkish pressure, to even mention the Armenian Genocide by name in the White House’s annual April 24th statement marking the 110th anniversary of the Ottoman Turkish Government’s systematic annihilation of 1.5 million Armenians.

“President Trump’s retreat from U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide represents a disgraceful surrender to Turkish threats—a shameful abrogation of our nation’s responsibility to prevent Azerbaijan and Turkey’s ongoing genocidal aggression against Christian Armenians,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

“Following Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’s indigenous Christian Armenian population, and amid its ongoing abuse of Armenian prisoners, destruction of Armenian Christian heritage and occupation of sovereign Armenia—President Trump has a duty to not only honestly and truthfully acknowledge the 1915 Armenian Genocide, but prevent its continuation at the hands of Turkey and Azerbaijan,” concluded Hamparian.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, President Trump pledged on social media to “restore peace in the South Caucasus and stop the violence and ethnic cleansing.” His failure to use the word genocide—under foreign pressure—now stands in direct contradiction to that promise.

Hamparian noted that: “President Trump’s omission is not a diplomatic oversight—but rather a deliberate retreat from truth and a dangerous signal of U.S. tolerance for ongoing anti-Armenian violence. It mirrors his first Administration’s shameful record of silence and complicity.” During his first term, President Trump refused to recognize the Armenian Genocide and provided unprecedented U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan as it launched its genocidal assault on Artsakh’s Armenian population. His failure to hold Azerbaijan accountable for documented war crimes of 2020—including the torture of POWs, execution of civilians and destruction of Christian heritage—is widely viewed as having laid the groundwork for Azerbaijan’s 2023 genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh.

President Trump’s non-recognition stands in opposition to U.S. acknowledgment by the White House, Congress and all 50 states.

The ANCA repeats our call on President Trump to honor the commitment he made during his campaign, and to lead a fundamental reset in U.S. policy toward Turkey and the South Caucasus—one that ends U.S. complicity in genocide denial, holds perpetrators accountable, and ensures peace grounded in justice and the right of return for the Christian Armenian people of Artsakh.

President Trump’ full statement is provided below.

Presidential Message on Armenian Remembrance Day, 2025

The White House

April 24, 2025

Today we commemorate the Meds Yeghern, and honor the memories of those wonderful souls who suffered in one of the worst disasters of the 20th century. Beginning in 1915, one and a half million Armenians were exiled and marched to their deaths in the final years of the Ottoman Empire. On this Day of Remembrance, we again join the great Armenian community in America, and around the world, in mourning the many lives that were lost.

Every year on April 24th, we reflect on the strong and enduring ties between the American and Armenian peoples. We are proud of the American Committee for Armenian and Syrian Relief, a groundbreaking effort established in 1915 that provided crucial humanitarian support to Armenian refugees, and grateful for the thousands of Americans who contributed or volunteered to help the Armenians expelled from their homes.

On this day, we bear witness to the strength and resiliency of the Armenian people in the face of tragedy. We are fortunate that so many Armenians have brought their rich culture to our shores, and contributed so much to our country, including decorated soldiers, celebrated entertainers, renowned architects and successful business people.

As we honor the memory of those lost, my administration remains committed to safeguarding religious freedom and protecting vulnerable minorities. We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with Armenia, and upholding regional stability as we continue to pursue enduring prosperity and security.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/ briefings-statements/2025/04/ presidential-message-on- armenian-remembrance-day-2025/

Background: The Armenian Genocide and the U.S. record of recognition