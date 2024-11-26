ANCA leaders gather at Reagan Presidential Library for federal policy retreat

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.—Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) leaders from across the country recently gathered at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum for an ANCA federal policy retreat to chart new strategies for advancing pro-Armenian policy priorities in the wake of the 2024 election cycle.

The November 23, 2024, day-long seminar provided a robust platform to assess our community’s growing electoral impact — particularly across key swing states. The forum also focused on putting into place bold, new approaches to leveraging the growing power of Armenian American voters to advance the Armenian cause in Washington, D.C.’s rapidly changing political landscape. Key areas of focus at the ANCA federal policy retreat included engagement with the incoming Trump-Vance administration and cooperation with newly-elected members of Congress, including the more than 90 percent of ANCA’s endorsed federal candidates who won their elections.

“We gathered — as a second army of the Armenian nation — drawing upon our collective strengths and strategic insights to lean hard into the tough challenges and very real opportunities we see emerging in Washington, D.C.,” shared ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian. “ANCA leaders from across the United States represent the very best of us. They have the bold vision, deep devotion, policy sophistication and real-world political skills vital to influencing Washington decision-makers. The fact that ANCA leaders are backed by a powerful grassroots network in all 50 states makes their advocacy all the more potent,” emphasized the ANCA chairman.

Planning the Path Ahead

The retreat began with a warm welcome from ANCA National Board member Aida Dimejian, who emphasized the enduring power of collective action. “Together, we work tirelessly to amplify the message that the protection and empowerment of Armenians is not just a moral obligation, but a matter of justice that transcends borders and time,” Dimejian stated.

Fellow ANCA National Board member Zanku Armenian highlighted the strategic importance of bipartisan collaboration and political empowerment. “We must view things through a truly bipartisan lens on the local, state and federal levels where things are on a razor-thin margin,” he remarked, stressing the need to cultivate Armenian political leadership and strengthen grassroots operations.

Ani Tchaghlasian, also a National Board member, addressed the grave challenges Armenia faces, from Azerbaijan’s forced depopulation of Artsakh to its occupation of Armenian territory, compounded by the threat of genocide perpetrators on its borders. “In the face of these existential challenges, our grassroots efforts — aligned with the global network of ANC activism — are indispensable for ensuring Armenia’s survival and achieving justice for our people,” she asserted.

ANCA Eastern Region Chair Dr. Ara Chalian urged participants to turn adversity into action, declaring, “We have to acknowledge darkness, loss, anger and hopelessness and convert it to the pursuit of light and the rebirth of our quest for justice and security for Armenia and the return to Artsakh.” He emphasized the critical role of local engagement, policy development and advocacy in securing Armenian sovereignty and justice.

ANCA Western Region Board member Antranig Kzirian reflected on the guiding principles of “Restoration Hai Tahd,” highlighting stability, connectivity and alignment as the pillars of the ANCA’s mission. “Our strength lies in the connections we build with our chapters and activists — each of you — because without those relationships, our policies and programs cannot achieve their full potential,” Kzirian noted, calling for unity and collaboration to meet the organization’s critical goals.

Advancing Policy Priorities

ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian, Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan and Policy Director Alex Galitsky provided a comprehensive overview of the organization’s strategic priorities for the incoming administration and the next congressional session. These included deterring renewed anti-Armenian aggression by Azerbaijan and Turkey, ensuring the right of return for Artsakh’s Armenians, securing the release of unjustly detained Armenian prisoners of war and Artsakh political leaders, delivering humanitarian assistance to Armenian refugees, sanctioning Azerbaijan and holding the Aliyev regime accountable for the Artsakh genocide.

Hamparian outlined the ANCA’s pivotal role in compelling the Biden administration to enforce Section 907 restrictions on U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan and advancing Magnitsky Act Sanctions against Azerbaijani war criminals. Yerimyan and Galitsky emphasized efforts to increase humanitarian aid, advocate for formal investigations into Azerbaijan’s war crimes and leverage the COP29 United Nations climate summit to spotlight Azerbaijan’s egregious human rights record.

The Armenian Legal Center’s Vicken Sonentz Papazian, Kevork Hagopjian and Steve Dadaian delivered a detailed presentation on securing justice for Artsakh Armenians, including advocating for their right of return with security and dignity. Zartonk Media co-founder and CEO Zaven Keuroghlian shared insights into the power of new media in amplifying Armenian-American priorities and advancing the ANCA’s vision for justice and advocacy. Longtime ANCA supporter Aram Kaloustian closed the retreat with an inspiring call for unity, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and solidarity in advancing the Armenian cause.

Following these presentations, the assembled leaders retreated to a closed session to chart new strategic pathways forward for the Armenian cause.