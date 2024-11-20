AMAA Boston Child Care “Hyeminds” 2024 features Kev Orkian in support of Avedisian School

By Christopher Abidian, AMAA Boston Child Care committee member

Simply put, on November 7, Wellesley Country Club in Wellesley, Massachusetts was the place to be. The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) once again held an extraordinary event to support the Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School in Yerevan, Armenia — and what an evening it was.

Called “Hyeminds,” the event name is a rallying cry and inspiration to stand behind our amazing and deserving children, who are Armenia’s future leaders, with the opportunity for an education and a helping hand.

With some 200 guests in attendance, the evening began with cocktails and mezze during which guests mingled while beloved guitar virtuoso John Baboian provided background music. Meanwhile, the AMAA team members wove their way through the lively crowd, showcasing an exciting preview of the live auction items — including a stunning diamond bracelet donated by Long’s Jewelers in Burlington, round-trip first-class airfares to London or Paris, a golf foursome and more.

You could feel the pulse in the room and wonderful energy and when guests were ushered into the beautifully appointed ballroom to their tables. It was clear they were ready for this amazing cause and for something special.

The program opened with welcoming remarks from co-chairs Susan Adamian Covo and Phyllis Dohanian who explained the event’s roots. They offered thanks for everyone’s generosity. They also took a moment to remember AMAA’s late Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian, the visionary heart and soul of the organization for the past decade.

Clergy took the stage next offering prayers, led by Rev. Fr. Vasken Kouzouian from the Holy Trinity Armenian Church, followed by Rev. Fr. Arakel Aljalian of the St. James Armenian Apostolic Church, Pastor Aram Bedrossian of the Armenian Memorial Church and Father Ghazar Bedrossian of the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church.

Jeanmarie Papelian, a member of the Armenian Educational Foundation and AMAA committee, introduced a short and powerful video with footage from the Avedisian School. Melanya Geghamyan, Avedisian School Principal, told viewers, “This school is very unique, in the sense that it has been created to give the best education to the socially vulnerable and to the families that cannot afford [schools such as this]. The school provides quality education and serves a diverse array of students — Armenians from China, Syria, Ukraine, Russia and of course from Artsakh. Since October of last year, after their displacement, 44 students and two kindergarteners from Artsakh were accepted into the school…teachers too.”

Following dinner, Stephanie Stepanian extended the AMAA’s thanks to those who sponsored Avedisian School students and introduced the special guest of the night — all the way from the U.K., British-Armenian Kev Orkian. From the moment he took the stage, the crowd was entertained and enthralled. Orkian is an award-winning actor, musician, motivational speaker and stand-up comedian, and everyone in attendance was treated to virtually all of it. He told hilarious anecdotes, relatable stories, and given that Orkian recently visited the Avedisian School in Yerevan, inspiring experiences, too. He even played an extraordinary piano piece he wrote while on Mt. Ararat — an ode to our homeland that deeply moved everyone.

After a touching tribute to the Avedisian School from Papelian, Orkian showed he was worthy of adding “auctioneer” to his list of talents, leading a live auction that was nothing short of raucous and brought as much generosity as it did laughs.

As the evening wound down, everyone in attendance could attest that they’d been part of much more than just a night out for a good cause. They’d been part of a mission to help our bright, young Armenian thinkers — our “Hyeminds” — reach for the stars.

Special thanks to John Baboian for musical entertainment, photography services donated by Kataryna and Aram Orchanian (kataramstudios.com), grand benefactors Pamela Avedisian, John and Michéle Simourian, and Boston Child Care Committee co-chairs Susan Adamian Covo and Phyllis Dohanian.

Donations can still be made to the Boston Child Care event for the Avedisian School by visiting amaa.org/bostonchildcare2024. All proceeds will benefit the school’s endowment fund, and all contributions in excess of the value of goods and services received are tax deductible.