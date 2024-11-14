In Memory of George Peter Endrigian

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of George Peter Endrigian, a beloved member of the community, who departed this world on November 10, 2024.

Born on May 16,1951, in Philadelphia, PA, George’s academic journey began at Cooke Jr. High School and Cheltenham High School, culminating in his graduation from La Salle University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. His pursuit of knowledge and dedication to helping others were hallmarks of his character.

A loyal member of the Armenian community, George’s contributions were immeasurable. He poured his heart into organizing rallies, social events and even spearheading a community newsletter, fostering a sense of unity and pride among his peers.

George’s father, Peter, opened a neighborhood store called P and G, where George first started working. This early experience instilled in him a strong work ethic and a passion for community service. In 1977, George and his father took a significant step by opening Shop N Bag in Dreshertown. Over the years, the store evolved and became George’s Market at Dreshertown, famously referred to as “George’s,” a testament to George’s hard work and dedication.

In 2003, George found his soulmate in Ana Shirinian, and together they built a life filled with love and joy. They were blessed with three beautiful children: Peter, Christian and Elliana Endrigian, who were the light of George’s life. Family was everything to George. He cherished his family deeply and always treasured the times when everyone was together. George made sure everyone was remembered on special days, no matter the occasion, writing cards and reaching out with heartfelt wishes. His devotion to his family was unwavering, and his legacy of love and commitment will be carried on by them.

George’s remarkable achievements include serving as an executive committee member of the Retail Marketing Group (RMG), being honored as B’nai B’rith Man of the Year and receiving the Cynthia Welser Award presented by the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit (MCIU) for Outstanding Service for Exceptional Students. His contributions were further recognized by the American Heart Association, the Upper Dublin Police Department with the Gold Shield Award for Continuous Support of the Police Dept., and the Upper Dublin School District Award for Outstanding Business.

Additionally, George was an Independent Grocers Association (IGA) Five Star Award winner, the founder of the Upper Dublin Education Foundation Day, and a Bozzuto’s Finalist for Retailer of the Year. He was a member of the Honor Roll of Outstanding Independent Operators, received the Veterans of Foreign Wars Buddy Poppy Award for Honoring the Dead and Helping the Living and was honored with the Outstanding Service Award by the Upper Dublin Lodge. His dedication extended to the Fort Washington Fire Company, where he was recognized with an award for his support of the Memorial Fund. George was also an active member of the National Federation of Independent Businesses and a corporate food sponsor for the Susan G. Komen breast cancer awareness annual walk.

George’s hobbies and interests included being a passionate Philadelphia sports fanatic, writing poetry, golfing, music, playing the piano and engaging in Armenian dancing. He also enjoyed creative writing and advertising, most notably his unforgettable voice announcements and commercial productions for the store. Celebrating holidays, especially Christmas, were George’s most treasured moments, singing carols on Christmas Eve with family and showering everyone with love and gifts. All these interests brought him joy and enriched his life in numerous ways.

George is survived by his wife, Ana Endrigian; his children, Peter, Christian and Elliana Endrigian; his mother, Alice Endrigian; his sister and brother-in-law, Seran and Jonathan Schug; his nephew and niece, Jorin and Ani and their spouses. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Endrigian.

George’s warmth, compassion and dedication touched the lives of many. He will be remembered not only for his community involvement, but also for his unwavering kindness and the deep impact he made on those around him.

George Endrigian’s spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.

Services to honor and celebrate George’s life will be held on November 17, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., then on November 18, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., followed by his funeral mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 8701 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128. Interment will be at West Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the church in George’s memory.