Obituaries

In memory of Robert “Bob” Smith

Guest ContributorMarch 31, 2025Last Updated: March 31, 2025
0 1 minute read

Robert Smith, 86, of Arlington, Massachusetts, passed away on March 21, 2025 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Born in Portland, Maine, Bob moved to Boston to begin his studies at Suffolk University. However, he took time off to work and support his education, ultimately choosing to continue working rather than pursue a degree. He was introduced to the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), where he was offered a permanent position. He dedicated 30 years to his work before retiring.

Bob deeply embraced Armenian culture and built lasting friendships within the community. He was a constant presence at the ACEC, witnessing generations grow—children becoming adults, starting families and bringing their own children into the community he cherished.

An avid reader with a passion for music and film, Bob was curious, eager to learn and remarkably self-sufficient. Above all, he was a loyal friend who will be deeply missed.

In his memory, donations may be made to the ARS Leola Sassouni Chapter to provide scholarships for high school students of Armenian descent in Bob’s memory.

Related Articles

Donation information:

Checks payable to:
ARS Watertown Leola Sassouni Chapter
47 Nichols Ave
Watertown, MA 02472

Venmo: @ARSWatertown-LeolaSassouni

Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

Guest ContributorMarch 31, 2025Last Updated: March 31, 2025
0 1 minute read
Photo of Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

In memory of Roubina (Doudikian) Papazian

February 5, 2025

In memory of Marien Samuelian

January 23, 2025

A legacy of truth: Remembering Siobhan Nash-Marshall’s bond with the Armenian people

December 31, 2024

In Memoriam: Dr. Israel Charny

December 17, 2024
Back to top button