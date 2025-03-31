In memory of Robert “Bob” Smith

Robert Smith, 86, of Arlington, Massachusetts, passed away on March 21, 2025 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Born in Portland, Maine, Bob moved to Boston to begin his studies at Suffolk University. However, he took time off to work and support his education, ultimately choosing to continue working rather than pursue a degree. He was introduced to the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), where he was offered a permanent position. He dedicated 30 years to his work before retiring.

Bob deeply embraced Armenian culture and built lasting friendships within the community. He was a constant presence at the ACEC, witnessing generations grow—children becoming adults, starting families and bringing their own children into the community he cherished.

An avid reader with a passion for music and film, Bob was curious, eager to learn and remarkably self-sufficient. Above all, he was a loyal friend who will be deeply missed.

In his memory, donations may be made to the ARS Leola Sassouni Chapter to provide scholarships for high school students of Armenian descent in Bob’s memory.

Donation information:

Checks payable to:

ARS Watertown Leola Sassouni Chapter

47 Nichols Ave

Watertown, MA 02472

Venmo: @ARSWatertown-LeolaSassouni