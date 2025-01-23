In memory of Marien Samuelian

Marien (Der Bagdasarian) Samuelian “Mimi” (93) of Waltham passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, with her family by her side.

She was born October 11, 1931 in Boston, Massachusetts, to Luciper “Lucy” (Der Stepanian) and Missak Der Bagdasarian. Raised in Watertown, the middle of three children, she attended the Lowell School, West Middle School and Watertown High School, graduating in 1949. She went on to graduate from Burdett College in Boston’s Back Bay. She began her career as a professional secretary until her marriage to Kourken “Cookie” Samuelian in 1954, who she met while singing together in the St. James Armenian Apostolic Church choir. They moved to Waltham and raised two sons, Kenneth Arsen and Michael Missak. She resumed her professional career when her boys grew up and was an executive secretary at Puritan Fashions Corporation for many years, also serving as the company’s board room fashion model. Additionally, she enjoyed runway modeling for Yolanda Fashions. Later, after a passing conversation with the founder of Charter One Airlines, she became the Boston ambassador for the airline on their one day trips to Atlantic City and Paradise Island.

Throughout her life, she served St. James in countless volunteer capacities. Later in life, after retiring from work, she continued to volunteer weekly at the St. James office and Bingo night. Mimi loved airplanes and considered travel to be the best teacher. She considered it her greatest gift to create multi-generational experiences by taking her sons and their families on many world adventures. Mimi additionally loved her weekly card games with close girlfriends and water aerobics with the Waltham ladies.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Kourken, her loving parents Missak and Lucy Der Bagdasarian, her dear brother Diran “Dee” and Rosemarie Bagdasarian and beloved sister and confidant Louise “Lulu” and Sarkes Missakian. She leaves her sons, Kenneth and his wife Diane Samuelian and Michael M. Samuelian and his husband Sean Murray, granddaughter Julia Samuelian, grandson Michael K. Samuelian, nieces Sandra Missakian and Donna Bagdasarian, first cousins Robert Bagdasarian and his wife Marilyn and family, Edward Paul and family and Gloria (Paul) Voce and family and many loving cousins and friends throughout the Boston area, New England and California.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Kourken and Marien Samuelian permanent fund at St. James Armenian Apostolic Church.

Funeral arrangements were held at St. James Armenian Apostolic Church at 465 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, Mass. on Friday, January 17, 2025. Interment followed at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown.