In memory of Roubina (Doudikian) Papazian

Roubina (Doudikian) Papazian (1929-2025), beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, great aunt, sister-in-law and relative, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2025 in Glendale, California. She will be greatly missed and always remembered.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, February 10, at 1 p.m. at the Story Chapel in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Massachusetts. Afternoon tea will follow at 3 p.m. at the Hampshire House, located at 84 Beacon St., Boston, MA 02108.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 10:45 a.m. at St. Leon (Ghevontiants) Armenian Cathedral, located at 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.

A celebration of life will follow for Roubina Papazian and her beloved sister Seda Doudikian.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Meline Papazian

Daughter, Christine (Papazian) and Chris Ohannessian and daughters Mia and Eena

Niece, Alina (Doudikian) and Ara Kachkeran and children, Christian and Sophia

Niece, Nayiri (Doudikian) and Dan Scaff and sons, Nate and Colin

Niece, Eleanora (Doudikian) and Hrant Terlemezyan and children, Levon, Karen, Hayk and Janna

In-laws, Sona Ohannessian and daughter, Salpi (Ohannessian) and Torsten Doering