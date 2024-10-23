End discrimination against Artsakh refugees in Armenia

In 2024, discrimination against Artsakh refugees steadily increased in the Republic of Armenia. Sadly, the highest leaders of the Armenian government are the ones responsible for the growing hate speech and violence toward Artsakh refugees by the Armenian police. This despicable situation arises from several factors, including public statements and policies from Armenian Republic officials requiring Artsakh refugees to have passports labeling them as outsiders as well as statements from Armenia’s prime minister and parliamentarians blaming these refugees for alleged crimes and scapegoating them to deflect blame for the government’s own failings.Once the higher authorities of the Armenian government legitimized discrimination against Artsakh refugees, the insults, hate speech and violence towards them increased. The policy of marking passports with a special code for any Armenians from Artsakh (as well as for Armenian-Americans and those from other countries) is shameful, arrogant, morally bankrupt and illegal. The Criminal Code of Armenia establishes liability for public speech that instigates or propagates hatred, discrimination, intolerance or hostility towards a person or group of persons based on racial, national, ethnic or social origin and religion, political or other views.

There have been several incidents in which Artsakh refugees were severely beaten by Armenian police during routine traffic stops, just because their passports were coded as outsiders. After the refugees were taken to hospitals, these police officers wrote up charges based on falsehoods.

These beatings by police started in early summer and have continued without abatement. Although lawyers representing these Artsakh refugees have filed complaints against Armenian policemen, not a single police officer has been reprimanded or punished for targeting and severely beating Artsakh refugees. This summer, Artsakh refugees and Artsakh government leaders and officials were also targeted for participating in public demonstrations and exercising free speech.

The Artsakh refugees are victims of a genocide perpetrated by the Azerbaijani government. Blaming genocide victims for Armenia’s problems is a cynical and diabolic ploy to divert public attention from the real causes of Armenia’s problems. Legitimizing discrimination against Artsakh Armenians spreads resentment in society and promotes violence. As a Christian nation, the Armenian government’s discriminatory policies and disparaging language against fellow Armenians not only go against the tenets of Christianity but the Armenian nation as whole.

Ending discrimination starts with the highest levels of government leadership. Armenia needs to end its policy of marking passports to identify Artsakh refugees. The leadership of the Armenian government must reverse its damaging propaganda of blaming the Artsakh refugees for Armenia’s problems and labeling them as “guests” and “outsiders.” Artsakh refugees, who are victims of genocide, deserve compassion.

Discriminating against Armenians based on their national identity must end immediately. Applying and receiving citizenship in Armenia should not be related to receiving financial or welfare assistance. The policy of using codes to mark passports violates the human rights of the victims of the Artsakh genocide and legitimizes discrimination against all Armenians. Any Artsakh refugee who has lived in Armenia for six consecutive months should immediately be granted full citizenship and have the identification mark removed from their passports.

The Turks marked and designated Armenians and other minorities in a special category. The Nazis issued identification cards to mark Jews and other minorities, and the Belgian and Rwandan governments marked the driver’s licenses of Rwandan citizens to identify and separate the Hutus from the Tutsis. Ending discrimination against Artsakh refugees in the Republic of Armenia is the most important step the government can take to strengthen itself internally as a nation state and to end the violence and discrimination against the victims of the second Armenian genocide.

The Armenian government needs to promote unity and social cohesion at a time when Armenia is still vulnerable and constantly threatened by its neighbors. Armenia must stop institutionalized segregation and focus on its similarities with the people of Artsakh and the Armenian Diaspora to build a better Armenia.