Rooted yet resilient: How Armenian communities in the Middle East can navigate a changing region

The rich historical tapestry of Armenians in the Middle East—spanning socio-political, economic and cultural dimensions—is a testament to their enduring presence. From Beirut’s Bourj Hammoud to Jerusalem’s ancient quarters, the struggles of Armenians testify to their endurance amid centuries of conflict, persecution and despair. Today, however, these communities face an acute crisis marked by demographic decline, political marginalization, regional unrest and the growing influence of Turkey.

Amid shifts in the geopolitical terrain and increasing hostilities, Armenian communities face the urgent challenge of preserving their identity and securing their future within an evolving Middle East.

Armenian communities in the Middle East: A continuation of the crisis

Demographic decline and displacement

The past century has been difficult for Armenian communities in the Middle East from almost every angle, but perhaps none as challenging as the demographic changes that are set in motion today. Despite this, the resilience of these communities is evident. Population decline is most pronounced in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq—countries in the midst of war, migration, and political and economic crises.

Lebanon, once home to a vibrant Armenian community, has seen significant emigration due to its ongoing political and economic collapse. The devaluation of the Lebanese pound, paired with inflationary pressures, has eroded the infrastructure Armenians once relied on. Many young people have sought refuge abroad, particularly in Canada, France and the United States. This wave of youth emigration not only erodes the country’s socioeconomic dynamics but also results in a disproportionate dependency ratio. Instead of enjoying their heightened political status as a recognized confessional community, Armenians in Lebanon grapple with pseudo-identity paradoxes—caught between loss and possession.

In Syria, the civil war has particularly shattered Armenian neighborhoods, especially in Aleppo, once home to one of the most significant Armenian diasporas in the Arab world. Years of rotating violence have led to the tectonic loss of homes, businesses, churches and community institutions, resulting in widespread displacement and cultural fragmentation. Though some have fled to different Syrian regions or beyond, the once-flourishing community now faces cultural decay and disintegration.

Iraq has experienced unprecedented violence, which has impacted its Armenian population. The most concerning factor has been the rise of ISIS and continuous sectarian violence, resulting in the mass exodus of Armenians from their historic residences in Mosul and Baghdad. The once-thriving Iraqi Armenian community has diminished significantly and is now largely absent, with many fleeing to the West and other bordering nations in search of sanctuary.

Political alienation and fragmentation

There are many Armenian communities across the Middle East. Due to the unique political identity of each host country, local Armenians must navigate complex geopolitical and social terrains. In Lebanon, Armenian political parties have contributed significantly to the country’s sectarian political system. Nonetheless, the economic and political collapse of Lebanon’s economy has led to an acute national crisis, leaving Armenian leaders politically impotent. The sectarian political model of Lebanon, which, until recently, was accepted by the Lebanese society as a whole and the Armenians as a minority, is now facing a deep systemic crisis. Like several other minorities, the Armenians face heightened exclusion as the country undergoes political turbulence.

The political alienation of Armenians is much stronger in Syria. Armenians in Syria have historically maintained close relations with the Syrian state, most notably during the over 50-year period of the Assad family’s rule. Still, their political power has always been relatively modest. Armenians have become pawns in a game played by rival factions and foreign powers throughout the Syrian Civil War. With the rise of Turkish-backed opposition forces and movements towards Kurdish autonomy, the political landscape for Armenians in Syria is becoming increasingly volatile, leading to a greater risk of forced ideological realignment and displacement.

Likewise, Armenian political representation in Iraq is virtually absent, as is the Armenian community from the Iraqi national agenda. Iraq’s constitutionally-defined sectarian polity has worked to isolate and further instability among smaller religious minorities like the Armenians. Disunited and without adequate political representation, the Armenian community in Iraq has been unable to safeguard its interests amidst a constantly changing political environment.

Security challenges and regional instability

The Middle East has always had a security issue, but it has become increasingly dangerous for Armenian communities. The Armenian population has been placed in the crosshairs of international and intra-national conflicts due to the Syrian Civil War, the emergence of ISIS and the persisting inter-ethnic strife in Iraq.

Armenian communities in Syria have suffered immensely from the civil war. Aleppo, which housed a flourishing Armenian population, became the target of bombings and fights between the government and opposing forces. Many Armenians were forced out of their homes as a result of the war; however, those who stayed faced conditions with no infrastructure, essential services or stability. Those who remain continue to face difficulties under security control.

In Iraq, the threat of ISIS was profound. The extremist group claimed a considerable portion of land in the north, including Mosul—which had a substantial Armenian population. A large number of Armenians escaped from the area. Still, the community has been largely destroyed, and those who have chosen to stay constantly live in dread of violence and persecution.

Even in Lebanon, Armenians are not excluded from the broader security emergency that plagues the country. Unlike Syria or Iraq, Lebanon has not experienced direct military conflict, but political uncertainty and a collapsing economy have delivered a sense of doubt and of helplessness. Hezbollah’s continued expansion into politics, coupled with Lebanon’s failure to patrol its borders, puts the Armenian people under even greater regional instability.

Turkey’s expanding influence

Perhaps the most pressing concern for Armenians in the Middle East is the growing influence of Turkey, with a sharp focus on Erdoğan’s presidency, which has widened its reach through military interventions, economic partnerships and strategic diplomacy. Turkish support of Azerbaijan during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War and its increased political control over several countries, including Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, constitute a clear danger to Armenian interests in the region.

Turkey’s expansion is not just military but also ideological. Softer forms of nationalism, especially the use of religion, have been used to erase the Armenian narrative and claim dominance over the region. Turkey has also stood at the forefront in denial of the Armenian Genocide, trying to erase history and shut down any international attempts for fundamental recognition.

Conclusion: A multi-faceted approach

Armenians living in the Middle East face an increasingly dangerous dilemma. The region is fraught with demographic decline, political Balkanization, security challenges and an ascendant Turkey, among other issues. Yet, Armenians’ exceptional historical resilience still offers hope.

Aggressive reform of identity-preserving institutions, cultural diplomacy and regional coalitions will be essential to protecting, promoting and securing Armenians’ place in an increasingly turbulent area.

Survival alone is not enough. These communities must harness this moment of crisis as an opportunity to shape a more secure and dignified future—one grounded in cohesive, strategic and diplomatic interventions.