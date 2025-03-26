Humanity in the face of horror: Yazidi efforts to protect Armenians

During the Armenian Genocide in the early 20th century, the Yazidi community played a crucial but often overlooked role in protecting and assisting Armenians who were being systematically exterminated by the Ottoman Empire. Despite being a small ethno-religious minority with a history of persecution themselves, Yazidis extended their support to Armenians by offering refuge, sustenance and, in some cases, armed defense. Their actions stand as a remarkable example of inter-communal solidarity during one of the darkest chapters of the 20th century.

Historical context

The Armenian Genocide began on April 24, 1915, when the Ottoman government arrested and executed hundreds of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople (modern-day Istanbul). This marked the start of a state-orchestrated campaign that would result in the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians through mass killings, forced deportations and starvation in the Syrian desert.

The genocide also targeted other Christian communities, including Assyrians and Greeks, as the Ottoman government sought to homogenize its empire by eliminating non-Muslim populations. While some Kurdish and Arab groups participated in the violence, others—such as the Yazidis—stood against the atrocities, offering protection to persecuted Armenians.

Yazidi assistance to Armenians

Amid the mass killings, Yazidis provided a crucial lifeline to fleeing Armenians. The Sinjar Mountains in present-day Iraq and the rugged terrain of eastern Anatolia became sanctuaries where Yazidis sheltered refugees. In these remote areas, they supplied Armenians with food, water and protection from Ottoman forces and marauding bands seeking to kill or enslave them.

One well-documented instance of Yazidi protection involved Hemoye Shero, a Yazidi tribal leader in Sinjar. Shero is remembered for his efforts in rescuing Armenians, offering them a place of refuge and even organizing defensive measures to fend off Ottoman and Kurdish militias attempting to capture those he harboured. His defiance against the Ottoman authorities highlights the moral courage of many Yazidis who risked their own lives to protect Armenians.

Beyond Sinjar, Yazidis in other regions also provided assistance. Some Yazidis in what is now Armenia and Georgia took in Armenian children, adopting them as their own to save them from the massacres. Others in the Tur Abdin region of southeastern Turkey collaborated with Assyrians and Christian Kurds to form defensive alliances against Ottoman troops and irregular forces.

A shared history of persecution

The Yazidis’ willingness to assist Armenians can be attributed to their own history of oppression under the Ottoman Empire and preceding Islamic caliphates. As a non-Muslim group with distinct religious beliefs, Yazidis were often labeled as “infidels” and faced periodic massacres, forced conversions and enslavement.

By the early 20th century, Yazidis had experienced multiple waves of violence, leading to a deep mistrust of Ottoman rule. This history of shared suffering made Yazidis more sympathetic to the plight of Armenians, as they saw echoes of their own experiences in the brutal policies of the Ottoman state. Their decision to protect Armenian refugees was not just an act of kindness but also one of resistance against a system that had long persecuted them.

Resistance against Ottoman forces

In some cases, Yazidis did more than just provide shelter—they actively resisted Ottoman forces. Armed Yazidi groups, including those led by Hemoye Shero, engaged in skirmishes against Ottoman soldiers and their local collaborators. They attacked convoys carrying Armenian deportees, rescuing those who survived and providing them safe passage into Yazidi-controlled areas.

Despite the risks, many Yazidis continued to resist, using their knowledge of the mountainous terrain to evade Ottoman troops and protect those seeking refuge. Though less well-documented, their resistance was an important part of the broader efforts to save lives during the genocide.

Legacy and lasting impact

The efforts of Yazidis to protect Armenians during the genocide left a lasting impact on both communities. Many Armenians who survived with the help of Yazidis later settled in regions where Yazidis also lived, particularly in Armenia. Armenia is home to the largest Yazidi population in the world outside Iraq, with around 30,000 Yazidis living in villages across the country, according to the 2022 Armenian census.

This solidarity between Armenians and Yazidis continues in modern times. In 2014, when the Yazidi community faced genocide at the hands of ISIS in Iraq, Armenia was one of the few countries to officially recognize the Yazidi Genocide. The Armenian government condemned the atrocities committed against Yazidis and provided humanitarian assistance to Yazidi refugees. This recognition highlights the deep historical and emotional ties between the two peoples, forged through shared experiences of genocide and resistance.

Conclusion

The role of Yazidis in protecting Armenians during the genocide is a powerful but often overlooked story of resilience and solidarity. Despite facing their own hardships and historical persecution, Yazidis risked everything to shield Armenians from extermination. Whether by providing shelter, offering food and protection, or engaging in armed resistance against Ottoman forces, Yazidis played a crucial role in saving Armenian lives.

Today, the bond between Armenians and Yazidis remains strong, with both communities acknowledging their shared histories of suffering and survival. Recognizing and remembering these acts of heroism is essential, not only as a testament to the courage of the Yazidi people but also as a reminder of the importance of solidarity in the face of genocide.

By shedding light on this history, we honour the memory of those who perished and those who stood against oppression, ensuring that their stories are not forgotten.