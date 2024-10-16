In Memory of Hagop “Jack” Bekarian

Hagop “Jack” Bekarian of Belmont passed away on October 14, 2024. He was the beloved husband of Stella (Derlugian); devoted father of Peter Bekarian and his wife Jennifer, Christina Bekarian, and Nyree Bekarian Mack and her husband Hunter. The cherished Papik (grandfather) of Zoey, Emmett, Reyna and Asya, he was also the loving brother of the late Elizabeth, Rose and Virginia. Bekarian is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Hagop was born in Amman Jordan on March 13, 1932 to Garabed and Jamileh Bekarian, both survivors of the Armenian Genocide. In his youth he excelled in his studies. Early on he aspired to something beyond his life in Amman as the son of a miller. At the age of 20 he left Jordan for America. Once here he worked tirelessly, saving enough money to eventually arrange for his family to emigrate as well. Thanks to his efforts, his mother, three sisters and five nieces and nephews all emigrated to the U.S. over the coming years.

For over 40 years Bekarian owned and operated an auto repair business in West Newton, where he became a trusted part of the business community. He was a kind and generous person who was always there to help friends or family in need. He gave tirelessly to his Armenian community and church. Bekarian was an avid gardener with an enviable vegetable garden and fruit trees. He was a lifelong learner, spoke four languages, loved reading biographies and enjoyed playing violin and singing.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours beginning at 10 a.m. October 18 at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, 200 Lexington St., Belmont, MA. Church services will begin at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Highland Meadows Cemetery, Concord Ave., Belmont, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, Belmont, MA.