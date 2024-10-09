Armenia announces changes to border security as treaty negotiations stall

YEREVAN—Following the recent Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit for the Heads of State meeting in Moscow, the Armenian government announced on Tuesday, October 8 that Russian border guards will cease operations at the Armenian-Iranian border checkpoint starting January 1, 2025. Following this change, the National Security Service of Armenia will take sole responsibility for border security at the checkpoint.

Additionally, Armenian border guards will collaborate with Russian forces to secure the borders with Turkey and Iran. This agreement was confirmed after a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan presented the specifics of the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative to enhance regional communications and shared a brochure outlining the program. He also expressed concerns regarding the terminology and language used by several Russian officials in discussions about regional issues. In August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Armenia of sabotaging the ninth point of the trilateral agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, which seeks to facilitate the reopening of transportation routes through Armenia’s Syunik province.

Nazeli Baghdasaryan, spokesperson for the prime minister, noted that Armenia’s government maintains a consistent stance on regional communications, both in formal and informal formats.

Armenia also declined to endorse two statements adopted at the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Moscow, another sign of the growing rift between the countries. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan attended the meeting, but no explanation was given for the decision. The first statement focused on cooperation in security, economics and culture within a multipolar Eurasian framework. The second statement opposed the use of unilateral restrictive measures in international relations, calling them coercive actions that violate the U.N. Charter aimed at pressuring states to change their policies.

President Putin also engaged in discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the summit, highlighting positive developments in Russian-Azerbaijani relations and the potential for collaborative projects in energy and infrastructure. Aliyev noted an increase in bilateral engagements since Putin’s state visit to Baku in August.

Furthermore, President Putin reported a substantial rise in trade between Russia and Armenia, with figures reaching $7.4 billion last year and an impressive increase of 2.5 times in the first half of this year, surpassing $8.3 billion. If current trends continue, trade volumes could reach a record $14 to $16 billion by the end of this year.

President Putin also extended invitations to both leaders to participate in the upcoming BRICS summit, scheduled for October 22-24 in Kazan.

The topic of the “Zangezur” corridor was likely addressed during discussions between the Russian president and his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov noted that Putin engaged in separate conversations with each leader, suggesting that the discussions included a brief exchange of views. “The president spoke with each of them individually, and it is probable that the issue of the Zangezur corridor was among the topics discussed,” Peskov stated.

President Aliyev did not provide a clear timeline for a potential peace treaty with Armenia. When asked about the agreement’s timing, Aliyev stated, “When we agree on everything,” leaving the question open-ended. In response to further inquiries on the possibility of an agreement by the end of this year, Aliyev simply shrugged, signaling uncertainty about the prospect.

Meanwhile, PM Pashinyan announced that Armenia is ready to sign the agreed draft of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan this month. He made this statement during a meeting of the leaders of the CIS participating countries in Moscow.

Pashinyan said that addressing fundamental issues could serve as a strong foundation for establishing lasting peace between the two nations. “At this stage, we must make a decision on the framework of key issues that can solidify the basis for peace between our countries. We need to be prepared for that process,” he stated.

Pashinyan highlighted several critical elements of the proposed treaty, including mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity and a commitment to refrain from territorial claims now and in the future. He also called for upholding the principles of non-use of force, non-interference in internal affairs, the establishment of diplomatic relations and the creation of bilateral mechanisms to fulfill the obligations outlined in the treaty.

Pashinyan noted that the language regarding these issues has already been agreed upon, and he affirmed, “We are ready to sign that document this month, and that is our official position.”

Recent developments suggest setbacks in Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks. After several months of promising progress toward a lasting resolution, talks appear to have entered a regressive phase. Recent comments by Aliyev indicate that Baku may have halted negotiations. In a speech on October 4, Aliyev accused Armenia of acquiring arms with the intention of reclaiming control over Artsakh.

This address followed a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York on September 26 mediated by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Following those discussions, both parties expressed commitments to intensifying efforts toward finalizing a peace agreement.

However, Aliyev’s remarks seem to undermine that commitment, as he also delivered pointed criticism of the United States and Secretary Blinken personally. In the wake of his October 4 speech, Armenian officials have publicly questioned whether Azerbaijan remains dedicated to establishing peace as outlined in the Alma-Ata Declaration. As of now, Baku has not officially responded to these concerns.

Meanwhile, in response to the Armenian Supreme Court’s ruling on the border delimitation commissions, the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry suggested that the ruling reinforces what it calls Armenia’s territorial claims against Azerbaijan as outlined in the Armenian Constitution.

In a ruling seen by critics as government-influenced, Armenia’s Constitutional Court diminished the legal significance of the preamble to the country’s constitution, which Azerbaijan claims obstructs peace efforts between the two nations. Following a brief session, the court approved the parliamentary ratification of an agreement intended to outline border delineation principles between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The court’s decision focuses primarily on the constitution’s preamble referencing Armenia’s 1990 declaration of independence. Azerbaijan argues that this declaration maintains a territorial claim over Artsakh. Azerbaijani officials have stated that Baku will not agree to a peace treaty unless Armenia repeals this declaration and other related legal documents.

To eliminate the preamble’s legal standing, a new constitution would need to be enacted. Pashinyan and his administration have indicated plans to pursue this by 2027 but assert that the preamble does not affect Armenia’s recognition of Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry rebutted the response by Azerbaijani officials, stating that the Constitutional Court’s decision emphasizes that only the provisions of the 1990 Declaration of Independence that are explicitly included in the Constitution hold legal force. “Anything not articulated in the articles of the Constitution cannot be deemed constitutional, leaving no room for alternative interpretations,” a ministry spokesperson noted.

The Foreign Ministry also highlighted that the December 21, 1991, Alma-Ata Declaration explicitly recognizes the territorial integrity and inviolability of borders among the former Soviet republics. This recognition reinforces the legitimacy of existing borders, which are documented in maps held by both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenian representatives emphasized that the draft treaty prohibits future territorial claims, countering Azerbaijan’s suggestion that Armenia would use a “backup option” to assert claims. They expressed concern that Azerbaijan’s interpretation of the Alma-Ata Declaration may indicate its own territorial ambitions, masked by accusations against Armenia.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry referred to Armenia’s military acquisitions as evidence of “mass militarization.” In response, Armenian officials argued that a comparison of military expenditures and capabilities reveals a different narrative. “The Armenian leadership is focused on establishing peace and regulating relations with its neighbors rather than solely on military strength,” they stated, contrasting this with Azerbaijan’s declared priorities.