AYF-YOARF Eastern Region awards $18,500 in scholarships

The Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) is proud to announce our 2024 K. Merton Bozoian and Dikran Hagopian AYF-YOARF Scholarship recipients.

The AYF-YOARF proudly awarded $18,500 in scholarships to 12 members, the most awarded in amount and quantity in the organization’s history.

The AYF-YOARF awards the scholarships based on financial need and academic excellence. Furthermore, the AYF-YOARF gives consideration to those in need who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to the Armenian Cause. The scholarships are available only to members of the Armenian Youth Federation, Eastern USA.

Additionally, the AYF-YOARF annually awards the Luther “Lou” Halwadjian Fellowship, a $1,500 award offered to one student who is pursuing higher education in the medical field.

Luther “Lou” Halwadjian was born and raised in Watertown, Massachusetts. As a youth, Halwadjian attended Armenian Sisters Academy in Lexington, MA and was an active member of the Homenetmen Boston and AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapters. Among his favorite events each year was Junior Seminar in Prospect, PA. Halwadjian took pride in his Armenian heritage and roots, in being a product of the Watertown community and in raising his son to speak Armenian, just like his parents did for him.

Halwadjian was diagnosed with ALS in the early months of 2019. He would go on to battle with the disease for the remainder of the year, until eventually succumbing to his illness in November of 2019. Although his bout with ALS was short-term, Halwadjian fought tremendously hard each day and showed an abundance of selflessness, prioritizing the well-being and spirits of his family and friends. The fellowship is in remembrance of Halwadjian and all others who have fought or are fighting ALS or similar diseases.

The 2024 AYF Scholarship recipients encompassed a broad range of academic disciplines and extensive AYF and Armenian community involvement. The Central Executive is extremely proud and honored to reward these individuals for their organizational and community contributions and to support their pursuit of higher education. The increasing amount of scholarships is a testament to the organization’s commitment to investing back into the region’s membership.

The AYF-YOARF Central Executive wishes the 2024 scholarship recipients the best of luck in their endeavors and studies.

They are as follows:

Shant Armenian – Chicago “Ararat”

Master of Architecture I – Harvard University



Alek Banklian – Chicago “Ararat”

Undecided – North Park University



Aren Bedrossian – New York “Hyortik”

Accounting/Finance – Fairfield University



Christiane Ezgilioglu – New Jersey “Arsen”

Biology – Ramapo College of New Jersey



Galy Jackmakjian – Washington D.C. “Ani”

Studio Art and Secondary Education – University of Maryland

Jacob Jawharjian – Providence “Varantian”

Data Science and Economics – Northeastern University



Sophia Marangoudakis – Worcester “Aram”

Hotel Administration – Cornell University

Hayk Mardanyan – Member at Large

Applied Economics – University of Minnesota – Twin Cities



Aleen Soulakian – Chicago “Ararat”

Marketing – Illinois State University

Alexandra Yaralian – Washington D.C. “Ani”

Ph.D. in Musicology – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Lilia Yaralian – Washington D.C. “Ani”

Ph.D. in Musicology – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

2024 Luther “Lou” Halwadjian Fellowship Recipient:

Ani Arzoumanian – Washington D.C. “Ani”

Medicine (MD) – University of Massachusetts