Easter spirit inspires AYF DC’s ongoing commitment to ARS Camp Javakhk

WASHINGTON—The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Washington D.C. “Ani” Chapter renewed its commitment to the youth of Javakhk during its annual Lenten Dinner on April 5, 2025, at Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church. Held in the spirit of Easter—a season of reflection and renewal—the event brought together the local Armenian American community to raise funds for the Armenian Relief Society’s (ARS) Camp Javakhk initiative.

This year’s dinner was a testament to our powerful bond with the Javakhk Armenian community, the memories of incredible summers spent with local children and the celebration of our shared cultural heritage. Before the dinner, AYF D.C. “Sevan” Junior and “Ani” Senior chapter members offered readings in the Lenten service, led by Rev. Fr. Sarkis Aktavoukian. Later, as the community broke bread over traditional Lenten fare prepared by AYF D.C. “Ani” seniors, parents and community members, stories were shared from Camp Javakhk.

U. Vartkaes Pamboukian, AYF D.C. “Ani” chairperson and a 2024 Camp Javakhk participant, shared his journey to the Armenian villages of Akhaltsikhe and Ninotsminda. “It was life-changing,” he reflected. “Each day at camp was packed with activities designed to inspire, educate and engage the kids. We started with the national anthems and morning exercises, followed by various activities, including song and dance practice, sports, arts and cultural lessons. What stood out the most were the bonds we formed with the campers. They were energetic, always eager to participate and their enthusiasm was contagious.”

Pamboukian’s voice carried warmth and urgency as he described the program’s impact on the local children. “They look forward to camp all year. The presence of Armenians from all over the world means a great deal not only to the campers but to the entire community,” he said. “It brings people together, allows everyone to learn from each other and creates a truly special environment throughout the week.”

Over the years, ARS Camp Javakhk has grown significantly, attracting an increasing number of participants from across the world each summer. Local youth involvement has surged into the hundreds, reflecting Camp Javakhk’s lasting impact on the children of Akhalkalaki, Akhaltsikhe, Ninotsminda and Darakyugh. By offering a summer filled with friendship, cultural discovery and unforgettable memories, the camp ensures that Armenian youth in the region grow up with a strong connection to their heritage.

Through a variety of immersive experiences, Camp Javakhk allows both local and diasporan participants to explore Armenian history, heritage and traditions. The program plays a vital role in reinforcing Armenian presence in the region by fostering cultural pride and unity across generations. Children often keep in touch with counselors and supporters, sending postcards of appreciation or reaching out through social media, reliving their cherished memories. The camp serves as a powerful bridge between communities separated by geography but united by identity.

This Easter season, the AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter asks the community to join in renewing our shared commitment to ARS Camp Javakhk. Just $50 is enough to sponsor a child’s weeklong camp experience—an experience that deepens cultural roots and inspires lifelong bonds.

To sponsor a camper and support this life-changing program, please visit https://givebutter.com/AYFDCLentenDinner.