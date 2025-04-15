Interview with an AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Junior Member: U. Carine Markarian

The AYF Central Junior Council (CJC) sat down with U. Carine Markarian to discuss her journey in the AYF Juniors and how the organization has shaped her personal and cultural growth. Over the past six years, U. Carine has found a strong sense of community and leadership within the organization. Encouraged by friends and family, she joined and quickly became deeply involved, eventually serving on the executive of the Washington D.C. “Sevan” Chapter. Through the AYF, she has grown as a leader, deepened her cultural understanding and now hopes to inspire younger Juniors to stay engaged and connected.

After six years with the AYF Washington D.C. “Sevan” Junior Chapter, U. Carine Markarian currently serves as Vice Chair, supporting chapter outreach by making flyers and managing social media. A dedicated Homenetmen scout since 2013, she takes pride in guiding others and sharing the values of scouting. As an assistant teacher at Hamasdegh Armenian School, she helps students strengthen their connection to the Armenian language, culture and traditions. In addition to her community involvement, U. Carine has a deep passion for music and has been playing the violin since the age of 10.

Central Junior Council (CJC): What inspired you to join the AYF Juniors, and how long have you been involved?

Carine Markarian (C.M.): I’ve been part of the AYF for about six years now. What got me to join was the encouragement from friends and family, who always talked about how much fun it was and how important it is to be part of a community like this. Hearing their stories and seeing how much they enjoyed it made me want to experience it for myself. After going to my first AYF meeting, I immediately felt connected and wanted to keep coming back. The more involved I got, the more I realized how much this organization means to me, and I’ve never looked back since.

CJC: Can you tell us about a favorite memory or event you’ve participated in through the AYF Juniors?

C.M.: One of my favorite memories was attending the BOYA Junior Conference in Canada. It was an experience unlike anything I had expected, and it made me so happy to be surrounded by Armenians from different regions, all coming together for a common purpose. I loved getting to learn new techniques in organizing and planning as part of the Washington D.C. “Sevan” executive, and it was really eye opening to see how AYF meetings are run in other regions. The whole experience made me feel even more connected to the AYF and reminded me why I’m so passionate about being part of this organization.

CJC: How has being a part of the AYF Juniors helped you grow as a person and as a member of the Armenian community?

C.M.: AYF Juniors has helped me grow so much. It has made me a stronger leader, taught me the importance of teamwork and brought me closer to my culture. Through working with my fellow executive members, I’ve learned how to communicate better, take on responsibility and handle challenges as they come. Whether it’s organizing meetings, helping plan socials and educationals, or problem solving in the moment, I’ve gained skills that I know will help me in the future. More than anything, AYF has shown me how important it is to stay involved in my community and work toward something bigger with people who share the same passion.

CJC: What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced in the AYF Juniors, and how have you overcome them?

C.M.: One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced is having to adjust our meetings or plans on the spot when things don’t go as expected. Sometimes, we encounter last-minute changes or issues that require us to think quickly and be flexible. To overcome this, we’ve learned to communicate effectively with each other and be creative in finding solutions. It’s taught me how to stay organized under pressure and how important it is to be adaptable in leadership roles.

CJC: How do you think the AYF Juniors are shaping the future of the Armenian community in the Eastern Region?

C.M.: The AYF Juniors are bringing more people in and building a stronger, more connected community. Through events like Junior Seminar, Junior Winter Olympics, Armenian Cultural & Educational Weekend and more, they spread the word and encourage friends to join—helping the community grow. This creates a cycle where the younger generation learns about their heritage and passes it on. By expanding the community and getting more people involved, the AYF Juniors are making sure that our culture, values and leadership stay strong for the future.

CJC: How has being part of the AYF Juniors influenced your understanding of Armenian culture?

C.M.: Through my involvement, I’ve learned about Armenia’s history and current events, and the importance of staying informed about what’s happening there. I’ve also had the opportunity to learn many Armenian dances, which has deepened my appreciation for our cultural traditions. Additionally, I’ve learned so many heghapokhagan songs in the AYF, which has influenced me so deeply that I now feel inspired to teach others these songs, as well. These experiences have helped me feel more connected to my heritage and have given me a greater understanding of the significance of our culture.

CJC: What are some of the goals you achieved during your time with the AYF Juniors?

C.M.: One of my proudest achievements is becoming an executive member. In this role, I’ve been able to help plan fun, engaging and educational activities for our juniors—much like the executive members and seniors did when I was a younger junior. The way they organized events and meetings that brought me into the AYF and kept me involved really inspired me, and I wanted to do the same for others to encourage them to stay connected to the community.

CJC extends our heartfelt gratitude to U. Carine Markarian for sharing her inspiring AYF journey and for her unwavering dedication to leadership and cultural preservation. Her passion for community-building and mentorship shines through in everything she does—from guiding younger members to strengthening ties to Armenian heritage. We are excited to see all that she will accomplish in the future and wish her continued success in every path she pursues.