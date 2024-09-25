Varadian Spirit awards go to…Ned Apigian and Carolyn Arslanian

Ned (Nishan) and Roxy Apigian were headliners at the AYF Detroit Olympics. Thursday evening at the St. Sarkis Church hall, the 60-year residents of nearby Dearborn Heights were surrounded by friends and family at a goodbye social. They are moving to Waltham, Massachusetts, to be close to their daughter Heather Krafian and family. Ned’s purple suit and matching apparel were the center of attraction. It suited his engaging personality and gregarious nature.

Rev. Fr. Hrant Kevorkian offered heartfelt comments at the gathering: “Ned and Roxy are truly community supporters to the highest dimension. No matter what organization, they are present at virtually all community events, supporting fellow community members and their organizational work. We will miss them and wish them good health.”

At Friday’s Alumni Night, Ned and friend Carolyn Arslanian were presented with the AYF Varadian Spirit Award for their support of the AYF and Armenian community, each contributing to “make it better.” Apigian’s response was typical: “I never expected anything. I always tried to do things to help and support Armenian causes.”

Born in Niagara Falls, Apigian helped form an AYF chapter there and joined the ARF at age 16, sworn in by Arthur Giragosian. Small but with contagious energy, the Niagara Falls chapter participated in the 1956 AYF Olympics in Philadelphia, where Apigian competed in the discus and shot put. With its energy and talent, the Niagara Falls chapter was chosen to host the 1957 Olympics with Apigian as the chair.

Later moving to Detroit, Apigian earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Detroit and a master’s in urban planning from Wayne State University. He married Roxy Madoian of Providence in 1964, and their daughter Heather was born in 1965.

Over the years, he was part of architectural and planning teams that developed the high profile and spacious Cobo Hall complex, the site of a previous AYF Olympics, and the distinctive central business district in Pontiac. During a two-year assignment in Saudi Arabia, he led a project to create the satellite city for Mecca.

Apigian’s involvement in the ARF is exemplary, lending his years of conviction and doing, not just a name on a roster. At age 87 and having joined at 16, he is one of the oldest and longest serving party members in the United States.

For 60 years, Apigian was involved in a multitude of organizational committees. He was a member of the ARF Woodrow Wilson gomideh and now the Azadamard gomideh. He served four terms as an ARF Central Committee member and countless years as an ARF delegate. He was a long-standing board member of the St. Sarkis Towers, as well as the ARF representative to the Board of Directors of Camp Haiastan. He is a lifelong member of the ANC of Michigan and active in the Democratic party statewide. He was elected twice to the Dearborn Heights City Council.

Apigian was the founder and producer of the “The Armenian Forum,” a radio hour designed to educate the local community on historical and current Armenian events. He had the distinct privilege of serving on the Committee for the Reburial of General Dro, accompanying Dro’s remains to his final resting place in Aparan, Armenia.

Apigian’s most memorable contributions in Detroit were chairing the 100th anniversary of the ARF in 1990 and the 100th anniversary of the Hairenik in 1999. Both events paid homage to those who served in the ARF and to the many supporters of the Hairenik. An extensive archival commemorative book was produced to honor these milestones, and Apigian was the engine that brought unparalleled success in exposure and fundraising to these events. Held in Dearborn, the 100th anniversary ARF event was attended by some 1,200 members from all segments of the Detroit Armenian community. It still remains one of the largest events the Detroit Armenian community has ever had.

“Ned has been a role model. He is an exemplary ARF and community member whose contributions have been immeasurable decade after decade. So many have learned from his visible pride and achievements. He is the epitome of being Armenian,” said David Shahrigian.

Fellow Varadian Spirit Award recipient Carolyn Arslanian has lived a life full of service and dedication to the Armenian cause and her local community. She was a member of the AYF “Mourad Zavarian” Chapter and developed close bonds with her fellow AYF members — so much so that she invited the whole AYF Senior chapter to her wedding in December of 1961. She and her husband Don (Diran) were married and moved to Los Angeles. Three years later in 1964 they returned home to Detroit and jumped right back into community life.

“Carolyn’s love for Armenian causes, from the ARS day school, AYF, ARS, church and many more, has amazed me for years. She commits herself 100% and many times even more. She is a perfectionist when she volunteers for any of the Armenian organizations. When she says she will help, she does more than we asked for. That’s why I will always work alongside her,” said Karen Hagopian, recipient of the Varadian Spirit Award at the 2014 Olympics in Detroit.

In the early years of the Armenian Community Center of Greater Detroit, financial burdens seemed to be the norm. Carolyn and Don donated to support this initiative — financially and with volunteer time to ensure successful events.

Carolyn was the longtime ACC bingo chair and served the ACC in many capacities, including the building, executive, mortgage burning and social committees, as well as New Year’s Eve events and fundraising efforts. She was an AYF Olympics Steering Committee member in 1986. She and Don were active with the AYF Boosters to continually support the chapter. She is also a longtime AYF Camp Haiastan supporter and donated the funds to renovate the executive director’s office.

Arslanian is an active member of St. Sarkis Church, including as a graduate of St. Sarkis Sunday School, former member of the church choir, founding member of the St. Sarkis Women’s Society and longtime supporter of St. Sarkis golf outings.

“I’ve had the privilege of being a member of the Detroit ARS chapter alongside Carolyn for many years. As our senior most member, she has provided valuable knowledge and insight to our younger members,” said Audrey Markarian. “During those years, I think what has stood out the most to me is her unending support and her quiet financial generosity for the various causes and endeavors our chapter participates in. She can regularly be heard volunteering saying, ‘I’ll take care of that.’ She has volunteered for decades!”

Arslanian’s service in the ARS began in 1959, when she assisted her mother in teaching Armenian dance to students of the ARS Saturday school of Allen Park, Michigan. In 1968, she joined the ARS Sophia chapter and eventually served on the executive board of the ARS Mid-Council. Later, she moved to the ARS Maro chapter, where she has been an active and instrumental member for over 50 years. She is the eldest member of the chapter, holding the longest length of service. Generations of her family, including her daughter and granddaughter, are active ARS members.

A week before the AYF Olympics, Arslanian was in the church kitchen helping committee members prepare cheese boregs for Alumni Night, reminiscing about community events from 50 years ago. The summation is simple and meaningful: Arslanian has true love for her family, which includes friends, church, organizations and all things Armenian. She makes anything she touches better!