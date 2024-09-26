A hot day at AYF Olympics tennis

Tennis matches at this year’s AYF Olympics took place at the University of Detroit Mercy tennis courts. While the courts have always been very good at previous Olympics, this setting had the most fan-friendly facilities we have seen in a while. There was a pavilion with picnic tables where the fans, who were considerable in number, could watch the matches. The courts had low fences, to the delight of both the fans and the Armenian Weekly photographers.

There were 14 AYFers in the men’s bracket and 11 on the women’s side. Seeded players and medalists from last year had a bye in the first round. The first two rounds were one set matches, and the first to eight games won the set with a tie breaker if needed. For the semi-finals and finals, it was the traditional best of two out of three sets. As is often the case at the Olympics, it was a hot and humid day, making the large pavilion a welcome resting area for the players between matches.

In some of the closer matches in the first two rounds, Kira Ariyan (New Jersey) bested Nicole Santerian (Philadelphia) 8-5, Jacob Niffin bested Hrak Chouchian (Toronto) 8-5, Anto Keshgegian (Philadelphia) bested Richard Hovannisian (San Francisco) 8-6, Peter Setrakian (New Jersey) bested Chris Ashjian (Greater Boston), and Peter Setrakian (New Jersey) bested Nareg Mkrtschjan (Providence) 8-4.

The women’s semi-finals pitted New Jersey teammates Kira Ariyan and Mia Setrakian against each other and Giselle Krikorian (Granite City) against Nayiri Alexander (Orange County). Setrakian and Krikorian won 7-5, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-2 respectively. They then faced each other, with Setrakian winning the gold medal 7-5, 6-1. Ariyan bested Alexander for third place.

The New Jersey women continued to be a force, even though two of their tennis stars of years past opted for golf this year. The final positions were:

Mia Setrakian (New Jersey) Giselle Krikorian (Granite City) Nayiri Alexander (Orange County) Kira Ariyan (New Jersey)

For the men, Hagop Taraksian faced his Providence teammate Xavier Millett and won 6-2, 7-5. In the other semi-final, Michael-Armen Kadian (Detroit) faced Peter Setrakian (New Jersey) with Kadian winning 6-3, 6-0. Millett and Setrakian played for third and fourth place with Setrakian winning 6-4, 6-3.

The final was a rematch of last year’s final — Taraksian and Kadian vying for the gold. This year was every bit as epic as last year. Kadian made Taraksian work for every point, and Taraksian won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. These two competitors were hot and exhausted at the end having given their all but still went on to compete in swimming! The final positions were:

Hagop Taraksian (Providence) Michael-Armen Kadian (Detroit) Peter Setrakian (New Jersey) Xavier Millett (Providence)

There are no records for tennis in the record pages found in the AYF Olympics Ad Book, as there are no metrics in tennis that allow for a comparison between matches across years. That being said, a record was broken this year and must be noted and celebrated.

Hagop Taraksian won his eighth gold medal in AYF tennis, besting the seven gold medals won by Dave Mossoian (Detroit) and Olympic King Harry Derderian (Springfield). Derderian was on hand at the tennis tournament this year to witness this historical moment. When asked about his impressions, he said: “Congratulations to Hagop for his eighth straight. He did it the hard way with a tough three setter over Michael-Armen, a tough competitor. The girl’s final was great to watch also. Mia Setrakian and Giselle Krikorian played very well. Both finals were good tennis despite the extreme humidity, a credit to the players.”

Reflecting on Taraksian’s achievement, Derderian remembered other great AYF tennis players: “From way back, it was easy to remember John Saryan, Jim Fantazian, Archie Markarian, David Mossoian and a super young man from ‘Ooster’ named Ken Martin, who gave his all on the court. No matter the score, he never gave up. I always respected that.”

When asked about his milestone medal, Taraksian first and foremost complimented his opponent in the past two finals. “I had the privilege of playing against one of the most competitive and respectful individuals at the AYF Olympics in the tennis final. Michael-Armen is an exceptional competitor and a relentless worker who plays with intensity until the very last point. I absolutely love taking the court against him, because I know I will be put to the test, both physically and mentally. After getting to know him even better off the court over the past two years, I can proudly call him a friend for years to come.”

When asked to reflect on AYF tennis, Taraksian’s response was equally heartfelt and eloquent: “Tennis at the AYF Olympics holds a special place in my heart. My first year competing was in 2015 in Providence, with tennis being my first event. Since then, I’ve witnessed this tournament evolve tremendously — not only in terms of the quality of play but also in the camaraderie built in what I would describe as the most grueling and physically demanding event at the Olympics, lasting over eight hours. Unbreakable bonds are created in between match play, given the extremely long day. Each year, the tournament continues to grow in participation, and the future looks bright with this new generation of talented tennis players on both the men’s and women’s sides.”

Well said, Hagop. Congratulations on your amazing accomplishment.