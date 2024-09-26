AYF Olympics golf attracts the fans

The AYF Olympics golf tournament took place this year at the Lakes of Taylor Golf Course in Taylor, Michigan. It was a magnificent links municipal golf course designed by Arthur Hills and opened in 1995. A links course is designed like the famed courses in Scotland, where golf began, with rolling hills and deep bunkers. This championship course was well groomed and beautiful. Because of torrential rains a few days earlier, the bunkers were puddles, and any ball that landed in them was dropped out of the bunker at the farthest distance from the pin.

From the AYF, there were 18 men and six women participating, and as is typical for the alumni, a large number, 78, played. All were up at the crack of dawn to make their way to the course for some warm-up on the driving range and practice green before an early morning shotgun start. The weather was mild but very humid at tee time, and it warmed up quickly as play progressed.

On the men’s side, “Hyortik” Alex Kassabian continued his domination, taking his fourth gold medal in a row.

Alex Kassabian (New York) — 71 Garo Amerkanian (New Jersey) — 79 Leo Dadian (Racine) — 80 David Ayrassian (Providence) — 80

There was a tie for third and fourth with both Dadian and Ayrassian shooting 80. To determine the final placement, the Governing Body members running the tournament, Mark Manuelian and Stephen Hagopian, used a tiebreaker at the hardest rated hole on the course. Whoever scored lower on that hole would be awarded the higher place. If they both shot the same score, the next hardest hole would be used and so on. In the end, Dadian got the bronze medal and Ayrassian came in fourth.

Kassabian, a reinsurance professional by day, is an amazing golfer and had this to say about his golf performance: “This was my fourth year in a row winning the gold medal for golf. The course was an interesting layout that provided challenging holes and shots. After a rough start (+3 through my first 3 holes), I was able to settle in the seven or eight holes and found my game again to shoot a one under par round.”

Racine’s Dadian provided an interesting family perspective: “This was my first year participating in AYF Senior Olympics, but this wasn’t the first time a Dadian has taken top three in a golf event (outside of the AYF). My grandfather was the legendary Archie Dadian who went on to play in the PGA for a couple of years before eventually withdrawing from the tour due to injury. He went on to play professionally in the state of Wisconsin for a while and even won senior player of the year 10 times.”

On the women’s side, where they play nine holes versus the 18 for the men and alumni, it was a Jersey sweep. Sisters Katia Markarian and Lina Ariyan, who helped the New Jersey women dominate tennis for many years, have moved over to golf to do the same. They were joined by another pair of sisters from the “Arsen” chapter, Victoria and Christiane Ezgilioglu. It must be the first time in AYF golf that two pairs of sisters from the same chapter took all the points.



Katia Markarian (New Jersey) — 54 Lina Ariyan (New Jersey) — 57 Victoria Ezgilioglu (New Jersey) — 64 Christiane Ezgilioglu (New Jersey) — 68

“This was my third year playing golf at Olympics with Victoria, and we were so happy that three more Jersey girls (including our sisters) joined us this time around! It was a blast to drive around the course together, hyping each other up after miraculous shots and consoling each other after bad ones (‘that was definitely the wind’s fault;’ ‘if it didn’t land in the water that would have been a birdie for sure’). Since making the switch from tennis, Lina and I can confirm golf is the more social and relaxing sport (they even give you hot dogs after), and it’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend and the competition. Next year, with the addition of Lili Setrakian in tennis, Jersey can definitely sweep golf and tennis,” Markarian said.

Victoria Ezgilioglu elaborated: “I’ve been competing in golf for a few years now, and it’s the best way to start off the weekend. In 2021, Theresa Jelalian (New Jersey “Arsen” alumni) encouraged me to join her and play golf for our chapter. Since then, it’s been my favorite part of the weekend. The next time we hit the Olympic greens, Katia Markarian joined us and it was a blast! This year was extra special, because my sister, Christiane, joined us. Naturally, we were super pumped to see New Jersey “Arsen” girls dominate the course,despite the conditions. It was a great day, and I hope to continue this tradition even as alumni.”

Jeff Hagopian took the honors in the AYF Olympics Open shooting a 78. He was followed by Jill Dolik (82) and last year’s Olympics Open champ Mike Manoogian (84). Hagopian said, “What a great day, playing golf with friends, family and the AYFers on this challenging course.”

Until this year, I had never seen any fans attend the AYF golf tournament, primarily because golf is early in the morning far from the hotel, and golf is not a great spectator sport. This was not the case this year. Brothers Nareg and Raffi Sarrafian and their cousin Armen Jerikian from the Chicago “Ararat” Chapter participated this year. Edwin and Rita Sarrafian and their daughter Teny came to cheer on the boys. Michael and Sylva Jerikian were also with them. We definitely need more fans attending the golf tournament in the future!

More than competing for points, golf is a social game in which AYFers and alumni are in foursomes with folks they know from home or from other cities as well as folks they are meeting for the first time. The pace of the game allows people to converse, catch-up and get to know each other.

Here are some comments from AYFers that capture the essence of AYF golf:

Christiane Ezgilioglu: “I had never actually played in a golf tournament before, so I was pretty nervous as I wanted to do well for my chapter. Once I got there, however, everyone was friendly, and it was just about the game, not about winning or losing. It was Knar Alashaian’s (New Jersey) first time playing in a tournament, too, and all the girls were so supportive of her, which really took the pressure off! I also had a great time playing with our lifelong friends, the other sister duo, Katia and Lina. It was so exciting when we found out that we took all four top spots! I was so proud of myself and all of us for showing up and playing our best, especially since it was a real early morning game. All in all, it was a great day, having my oldest sister by my side, and my friends cheering me on, and I got a free hot dog, which was the cherry on top of the whole experience.”

Leo Dadian: “Outside of competition, it was extremely fun playing with my group in 18A, because I knew the kids that I was playing with. It was a great opportunity to get closer with them as well as play a round of 18 with them.”

Lina Ariyan: “It was so fun to switch from playing tennis to golf at Olympics, especially because it was with my sister! We had so much fun on the course, especially because we got to play with some of our best friends from our chapter and the Detroit chapter. Playing golf at Olympics truly highlights the team spirit of the event. Next year, Jersey will sweep golf and tennis!”

Alex Kassabian: “AYF Olympics golf is always a great time. AYF Olympics is one of the best times of the year, and I always look forward to attending it. I get to see my friends from around the country in one location and play golf with some of them. I was fortunate to be paired with David Ayrassian again this year, as well as Nishan Avedikian who I went to Camp Haiastan with for many years. David and I have become great friends and plan on meeting up and playing golf together before the next Olympics in Boston.”