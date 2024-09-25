Detroit’s Knar Topouzian participated in the AYF Olympics for 11 years, totaled 130 points, averaged 12 points a year and at four different Olympics was a top scorer with 15 points. With this her last year, she has landed comfortably in the top 10 of all-time women scorers. That’s dominance!

“Thank you to my coaches, family and friends for all of the support I’ve received during my Olympics career. It made every year that I competed so unbelievably special,” Topouzian said.

“Knar had an amazing AYF career, as an athlete and total member, leading the chapter by example — whether it was being on the executive, working hard at practice or never saying no to a swim or track relay. I was one of the coaches, but she never needed coaching,” said Armen Derderian, Olympics track coach.

Topouzian’s events were the pentathlon, high jump, triple jump, discus, shot put and breaststroke.

“Knar T. is an absolute legend. She has given her all to AYF in athletics and all else AYF. She has set the bar high for the chapter. She will be missed,” Sasoun Tcholakian said.

She had back-to-back pent wins in 2013-14 and won gold in triple jump in 2021 and 2023. Add to that an array of more golds and silvers, and KT is a true definition of an athlete.

This year, she collected three silvers in long jump, high jump and discus and three golds as part of the women’s relays and the co-ed relay. Topouzian contributed to 24 points toward a second straight chapter win.

“Knar has epitomized what being a true DKTer and AYFer is all about. She has been a great example for the next generation. Hopefully, she helps coach next year,” said Mher Tcholakian.

Topouzian has served on chapter executive and on many committees. She is an AYF activist 12 months a year with fundraising and committee activities.

She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology and from University of Detroit Mercy Law School. Her field is insurance defense litigation.

“I have to congratulate Knar on an awesome AYF Olympic career. She competed against our team and possibly all four of my daughters over the years. I can’t think of any other athlete with her strength of will to improve year-after-year, right down to her very last events. Her determination will translate spectacularly off the track to real life. I look forward to seeing her accomplishments,” said Boston coach Ara Krafian.