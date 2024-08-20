Karine Poghosyan’s “Chopin Series” to conclude this Sunday

Armenian-American pianist Kariné Poghosyan will bring her “Chopin Series” to a close this Sunday, August 25, at 4 p.m. at the beautiful Scorca Hall in New York City. The four-part concert series began in May with a program focused Chopin’s Nocturnes. Poghosyan proceeded to perform the complete Ballades and the Op. 25 Etudes in her June and July programs, respectively. Poghosyan previously performed a monthly concert series to honor composers from Vienna.

For the concluding fourth program, the pianist felt compelled to choose a theme that honors the Polish composer’s love of his homeland. Though born in Poland, young Chopin was already traveling for performances when the heartbreaking news of the failed 1830 November Uprising against the Russian Empire reached him. His father and brother had been involved in the conflict and were detained. An urgent message was sent to Chopin to stay away until it would be safe to return. Alas, he never did return, settling in Paris for most of his remaining years. The profound longing for his homeland filled his music with deep melancholy as well as strong nationalist and heroic themes.

The nationalist theme of the concluding Chopin program is represented by two Polish dances — the miniature folk-like Mazurka and the grand and aristocratic Polonaise. The program is comprised of the four Mazurkas, Op. 67 and four polonaises, including the iconic Polonaise-Fantaisie, Op. 61 and the Polonaise Heroique, Op. 53.

The funding for the Chopin concert series has been provided by Seta Nazarian in memory of her mother Artemis Nazarian, who was a committed supporter of Poghosyan’s musical journey. It is a meaningful full-circle moment for the pianist to honor Nazarian’s memory through this concert series. The performance is limited seating, and ticket sales will close on the day prior to the concert.