Armenian Cultural Association of Maine to host expert panel: “Yerevan to Jerusalem: Armenia’s Challenges in an Evolving Region”

When: Wednesday, April 2, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM



Where: University of Southern Maine, McGoldrick Center, 35 Bedford St., Portland, ME

Details: The Armenian Cultural Association of Maine invites members of the media to attend an insightful panel discussion, “Yerevan to Jerusalem: Armenia’s Challenges in an Evolving Region.” This timely conversation will explore Armenia’s strategic geopolitical challenges, regional balance of power and international efforts aimed at reducing hostility and ensuring stability in the Middle East and South Caucasus.

Featured Speakers:

Ambassador Edward P. Djerejian , Former U.S. Ambassador to Syria and Israel, served eight U.S. presidents, currently a Senior Fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Anthony Barsamian , Former Chairman and Trustee of the Armenian Assembly of America, Managing Partner at Hutchins Barsamian Mandelcorn, LLP.

The event is co-sponsored by the World Affairs Council of Maine, Immigrant Justice Society and the University of Southern Maine School of Social Work.

This is an excellent opportunity for media representatives interested in international relations, geopolitical dynamics, Middle Eastern affairs and community engagement to cover an event with distinguished experts providing authoritative insights.

Contact for Interviews and Additional Information: Raffi DerSimonian

Phone: 207.756.0916

Email: rdersimonian@gmail.com

For registration and more information: https://wacmaine.org/event/from-yerevan-to-jerusalem-with-ambassador-edward-djerejian/