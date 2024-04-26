Kariné Poghosyan’s Vienna series to conclude with “Beethoven”

Kariné Poghosyan has performed all around the world in some of the most prestigious concert halls. Still, one of the projects she is most proud of is her own monthly Lecture-Recital broadcast she curates and performs on the last Sunday of each month.

This groundbreaking project began as a small-scale, exclusively virtual performance for her Patreon members, a global audience tuning in live on Zoom. The very first broadcast in January 2021 was a humble endeavor from the artist’s New York apartment, on her 100-year-old Boston Chickering piano, the only technology being her own MacBook Air. She had invested in a proper microphone, but in the hurry of preparations, she used the wrong USB cord and later discovered to her horror that she had plugged in the printer and not the microphone. Thankfully, the grateful audience forgave the technical limitations, and with each recital her monthly viewership grew.

In 2023, Poghosyan upgraded the broadcast to performances from various small concert venues around the city. This year, the pianist received the support and funding to produce full-scale multi-camera professional broadcasts with top sound engineers. The funding came from AGBU and Seta Nazarian, who is supporting the concert series in memory of her mother Artemis Nazarian. This was particularly meaningful to the pianist, as Nazarian was a passionate supporter of her musical journey, providing scholarship funds during her student years and sponsoring her very first full solo recital at Carnegie Hall in 2005. It was a thrilling full-circle moment for the pianist to honor Nazarian’s memory through this personal project.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Poghosyan calls the concert series one of her proudest artistic achievements. “These inspirational, innovative monthly events bring together music-lovers for three different experiences – the unique live performances, a chance to learn more about the music and composers, but above all, the feeling of togetherness as they connect with each other in the community. In my own way, I wanted to create a similar experience to Leonard Bernstein’s Young Peoples’ Concerts, except mine would be for people of all ages and backgrounds, tuning in on Zoom from all over the world on the last Sunday each month to experience the joy of live music. My vision is to expand their reach and impact much further and create PBS-worthy monthly productions for the patrons to experience live from the comfort of their homes,” Poghosyan said.

The hour-long programs present an array of themes and genres, as Poghosyan shares fascinating insights about each composer and the works in that recital’s program. The first four recitals of this year were grouped under the theme of “Vienna” and devoted to Schubert, Haydn, Mozart and, now in April, Beethoven. The program for this Sunday’s performance is Beethoven’s iconic piano concerto No.5, known as the Emperor.

A historic moment will take place during this month’s recital broadcast, as the pianist will for the first time allow a small in-person audience to attend, in addition to the livestream. This change came about as many of her local Patreon members asked her for the opportunity to attend in person. Poghosyan will be joined by five colleagues, Charlotte Munn-Wood, Louis Barker, Brian L.Thompson, Diana Gatschet and Norman Lotz, for a string quintet arrangement. The performance is limited seating, and ticket sales will close on the day prior to the concert.

Poghosyan’s next monthly recital series will be themed Chopin with four programs coming up on May 26, June 30, July 28 and August 25.