HENAR Foundation and Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine announce partnership

YEREVAN—On 3 July, the HENAR Foundation, in collaboration with Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, marking the launch of a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening Armenia’s primary care system and introducing innovative models for medical and health professions education. The ceremony was followed by congratulatory speeches and a reception, offering an opportunity for participants to network and engage.

The event was attended by the leaders of family medicine departments and post-graduate medical education, other esteemed partners, as well as the team, faculty and fellows of the Health for Armenia Leadership Development Program, where HENAR, in collaboration with the Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, delivers the medical education component of the program.

“Partnership with Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine underscores our unwavering commitment to transforming primary care in Armenia through innovative and systemic interventions in medical education and talent development,” said Arman Voskerchyan, co-founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the HENAR Foundation.

Aram Kaligian, MD, MPH, assistant professor of family medicine and Director of the BU-Armenia Medical Partnership at the Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine at Boston University, added, “The Boston University-Armenia Medical Partnership of Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine remains committed to support health education and collaboration with our partners in Armenia. Primary care strengthening and health professions education are among prioritized initiatives, and we are currently working with HENAR and local stakeholders to identify short- to long-term initiatives that will guide the development of the primary care system and support the new model of medical education.”

The goals of this consortium are aligned with the RA Ministry of Health’s 2021-2026 primary care transformation plan. By combining HENAR’s dedication to systemic changes in primary care and medical education with the BU Department of Family Medicine Global Health Collaborative’s extensive experience in primary care reforms, the consortium is well positioned for ultimate success in this exciting partnership.

The HENAR Foundation is committed to transforming Armenia’s healthcare ecosystem by creating and empowering a network of partners dedicated to delivering better value, better care and better health for current and future generations. The Foundation focuses on transforming the primary care system in Armenia, emphasizing talent development and digital transformation. More information can be found at the HENAR Foundation website.

Boston University established its medical school in 1873 by merging with the New England Female Medical College, founded in 1848, the first such institution for women in the world. In 2022, the School of Medicine was named the Boston University Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine, thanks to a historic gift to support scholarships, endowed faculty chairs and cutting-edge research and teaching.