AUA launches master of arts in multiplatform journalism program

YEREVAN—The American University of Armenia (AUA) College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS) is proud to announce the launch of the Master of Arts in Multiplatform Journalism (MAMJ), starting in summer 2025. Developed in close partnership with the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan and Washington State University’s Edward R. Murrow College of Communication, the program has been officially accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and licensed by Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports. With support from the U.S. Embassy, this initiative advances higher education and media development in Armenia.

MAMJ is a cutting-edge graduate program designed to equip the next generation of media professionals with the skills and ethical practices needed to thrive in today’s fast-paced journalism landscape. Combining hands-on training in reporting, writing and editing across print, audio, video and online platforms with a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to journalism education, the program will prepare students to excel in diverse and dynamic media environments.

“The program will contribute to further diversifying the academic portfolio of the college. We would like to impact the media landscape in Armenia and beyond through preparing quality journalists, training professionals, conducting research, as well as engaging in outreach activities,” remarked CHSS Dean Dr. Hagop Yacoubian.

In addition to practical training, seminar courses will offer MAMJ students conceptual insights into critical regional and global issues, including conflict reporting, Armenian politics and the evolving business models shaping the future of journalism. To conclude their studies, students will complete a long-form multimedia story project and engage in internships in either Armenia or the United States, ensuring real-world experience and professional competence. With the support of the U.S. Embassy, AUA provides 90% scholarships to 20 citizens of the Republic of Armenia, enabling more students to access this world-class education and benefit from the Master of Arts in Multiplatform Journalism program. Each year, 10 student internships in U.S. media outlets will be fully funded.

“We’ll be working on having students develop their storytelling and media production skills to get their stories published from the very first course,” said Dr. Shawn McIntosh, the inaugural chair of the MAMJ program. “The program is modeled after what the best journalism schools in the U.S. offer and will make our graduates highly sought after among media outlets in Armenia and abroad.”

The first cohort of the program is set to begin in June 2025. Applications are now open at apply.aua.am. You can find more information about the program on the MAMJ webpage. Information about application requirements, deadline dates, tuition and fees is available at the AUA Graduate Admissions webpage. For more questions, please contact grad@aua.am.