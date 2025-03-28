From seed to soil: rebuilding Armenia’s green future

As winter recedes, a new season of hope takes root in Armenia. In ATP’s tree nurseries, a quiet urgency fills the air as thousands of seedlings are carefully nurtured, each one a promise of renewal. The forestry team watches closely as the snow melts, knowing that the perfect window for planting is just around the corner.

This year, Armenia Tree Project (ATP) will plant an astounding one million trees across Armenia. With this initiative, ATP will surpass a major milestone—nine million trees planted since its inception. To put that into perspective, this is enough to cover an area larger than 1,000 football fields. These plantings are not just about trees; they are about resilience, sustainability and restoring Armenia’s natural heritage.

The spring planting season kicks off in the villages of Bovadzor and Urasar in Lori, then expands to Tsaghkaber, Mets Sariar, Lernakert and Pemzashen in Shirak, before concluding in Leranist in Kotayk. These regions have been carefully selected for their need for reforestation and their potential to thrive as part of Armenia’s green future.

At the heart of this movement are the people who make it possible. Last year, 500 seasonal workers joined ATP’s efforts, many of whom return each year. This spring, 200 tree planters will take on the responsibility of planting half a million trees. Among them are cousins Marine and Armine Gogoryan from Lori, who have dedicated years to tree planting.

“Planting trees is like planting hope,” says Marine. “We’ve seen forests rise where there was once nothing. It makes us believe in the future.”

Their passion, alongside the tireless efforts of ATP’s forestry teams, has transformed barren lands into thriving forests. Looking back at past plantings—the Hrant Dink Memorial Forest, the Sose and Allen Forest, and the Koghes Forest—it’s clear how far this initiative has come. Once desolate landscapes are now home to lush, growing canopies, proof that long-term commitment yields extraordinary results.

Yet, the urgency of reforestation in Armenia has never been greater. Climate change, deforestation and the displacement of communities have intensified the need for green spaces. Forests act as natural shields against soil erosion, provide oxygen and help regulate the climate. Every tree planted is a step toward a healthier, more sustainable Armenia.

ATP’s mission is gaining recognition beyond Armenia. Environmental organizations worldwide have praised its reforestation model, and global conservation leaders are taking note. With continued support, the impact of these efforts will extend far beyond national borders.

You can be part of this transformation. Whether by donating, volunteering or spreading the word, every contribution helps secure Armenia’s green future. Help ATP plant the seeds of change together by visiting ArmeniaTree.org.