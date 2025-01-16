AUA launches Bachelor of Science in Economics program

YEREVAN—The American University of Armenia (AUA) Manoogian Simone College of Business and Economics (CBE) is proud to announce the launch of the Bachelor of Science in Economics (BSE) program, set to begin in Fall 2025. The Program, which has been officially accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and licensed by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, will build upon the College’s existing expertise in business and economics and provide students with a solid foundation in economic theory, quantitative analysis and critical thinking, preparing them for careers in both the private and public sectors.

The mission of the BSE program is to prepare professionals capable of addressing the economic development challenges of Armenia and beyond through evidence-based decision-making, high-quality research and excellence in the field. By fostering values of diversity and inclusion, the Program will equip students to assume leadership roles and will provide a strong foundation for those pursuing further graduate study, both in Armenia and internationally.

“The BSE program will open the next chapter in AUA’s commitment to increase the pool of economic talent in Armenia, which we began over a decade ago with our master’s program in the subject, in collaboration with our partners at the Central Bank of Armenia. This is the logical next step. The experience we gained and the faculty expertise that we accrued in the master’s program made this next step possible,” said AUA President Dr. Bruce Boghosian.

Building on existing faculty expertise, the College will ensure high-quality instruction and research opportunities. Faculty members, recognized for their academic achievements and contributions to their respective fields, will create a dynamic and engaging learning environment that promotes critical thinking and innovation, preparing students to address complex global and regional economic challenges with confidence and expertise.

“The Program leverages the expertise of AUA faculty, predominantly Armenian economists with Ph.D.s from esteemed institutions worldwide, including the United States, Italy, Spain, Germany, the Czech Republic, France and Switzerland. It combines cutting-edge global theoretical knowledge with a deep understanding of Armenian economic realities,” remarked CBE Dean Dr. Vache Gabrielyan, adding, “There is high demand for the Program. In the detailed market analysis performed for the development of the strategic plan of the University, economics was mentioned as one of the most popular disciplines both by students and employers.”

The four-year program will begin with foundational courses designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of core economic principles. As students progress, they will engage with specialized subjects and electives that will deepen their expertise in various areas of economics. In addition to the focused economics curriculum, general education requirements will be integrated to ensure a well-rounded academic experience, fostering interdisciplinary knowledge and critical thinking skills. Students will also have the opportunity to take advanced courses from the Master of Science in Economics program, allowing them to further refine their skills and gain deeper insights into complex economic issues. This advanced coursework will enhance students’ preparedness for high-level roles in both academia and the professional world.

Applications are now open at apply.aua.am. Information about application requirements, deadline dates, tuition and fees is available at AUA Undergraduate Admissions webpage. For more questions, please contact undergrad@aua.am.