In Memory of Armen Sanders

Armen Sanders (Sandrakortzian) passed away peacefully on May 15 in Allendale, NJ. He was 90 years old.

Sanders was born in the Bronx, New York on July 23, 1933 to Armenian immigrant parents who met in the U.S.

In 1936, Sanders and his parents moved to Teaneck, NJ where Sanders went through the Teaneck school system, including graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and then went on to follow in his father’s footsteps, as he became a photo engraver working in the graphic arts industry until his retirement.

Armen was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. He sustained himself as an umpire and referee for baseball, softball and soccer for youth, little league and high school teams. He also dedicated some years to volunteering at Holy Name Hospital. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading and cheering for his favorite team, the New York Yankees.

Armen was predeceased by his father and mother (Vahram and Cohar Sandrakortzian) and his beloved sister (Marian Bandazian). He is survived by his nieces, Peri and Lori Bandazian.