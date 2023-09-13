Shish Kebab and a Kids Magic Show at Ararat Armenian Church

SALEM, N.H. – Ararat Armenian Church is holding its famous and delicious shish kebab dinner on Saturday, September 23 from 2:30-7 p.m. Open to the community, the event will be held at the church at 2 Salem Street in Salem, N.H.

Highlights will include a kids magic show at 5:30 p.m., with a bounce house and face painting for all children. All activities are free.

For the first time in the history of this church picnic, there will be live music to entertain attendees. The music will be provided by Leo Derderian on oud and vocals, Dave Ansbigian on guitar, Bob Arzigian on dumbeg and Gevork Ghiasyan on clarinet.

The event will feature a full lamb kebab dinner with rice pilaf, salad and apple crisp for $20. All kids eat for free. Proceeds go back into the service of the church. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available, and all are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, call Mary Ann at 603-770-3375.