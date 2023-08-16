AYF Celebrating 90 Years, Collecting Memorabilia

The 90th AYF-YOARF Gala Council is excited to announce that the Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) will be celebrating its 90th anniversary this year! As part of the Gala festivities, the council would like to create a special memorabilia collection that showcases the rich history and cherished memories of the AYF-YOARF organization.

The 90th AYF-YOARF Gala Council invites all members, current and past, to contribute to this collection by sharing any memorabilia, as the council would love to include them at the AYF-YOARF 90th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at The Atelier Ballroom in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Following are some examples of the types of items the AYF is looking for:

AYF Olympics

– Ad Books

– Trophies

– Medals

– Jerseys

– Hye Passes

Events/Programs (Junior/Senior Seminar, Internship, Camp Javakhk, etc.)

– Agendas/Program Schedules

– T-Shirts

Photos

– Old photographs that capture significant moments, events or milestones in the organization’s history. Please provide captions, names of individuals and short descriptions for each photo when possible.

Videos and Recordings

– Any video recordings that capture performances, speeches, interviews or other significant moments related to the organization. Please provide context or descriptions for each recording. The council will accept old 8mm film, cassette tapes or VHS.

Documents and Artifacts

– Historical documents such as letters, certificates, organizational books, newspaper clippings or any other materials that highlight important achievements or memorable occasions.

To contribute to the memorabilia collection, please email gala@ayf.org. All items will be handled with the utmost care. If you would like the AYF to keep the items, they will be archived in the AYF office at the Hairenik Building in Watertown, Mass. Otherwise, the council guarantees the items’ safe return after the Gala.

The 90th AYF-YOARF Gala Council thanks you for being a part of our organization’s incredible journey. Your contribution to this memorabilia collection will help us celebrate our 90th anniversary in a meaningful and nostalgic way. We look forward to preserving and sharing these treasured memories with our members and guests.

Tickets to the gala can be purchased here.