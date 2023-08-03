A Nation Split: How Armenia’s Diaspora can help its homeland develop

Armenia is in a unique position with most of its ethnic population living outside of the country. This presents an immense opportunity, as educated and skilled diasporans can help its development. However, when culturally Westernized diasporans move to Armenia, they struggle to acclimate to the environment, and it must remain the job of the Armenian government to make it easier to repatriate. The diaspora can help Armenia develop through three key factors: remittances, developing a skilled labor force, and international advocacy efforts. This article will outline these three factors in more detail while discussing Armenia’s failure to properly repatriate members of the diaspora. A crucial issue present in Diaspora-Armenia relations is the lack of a united front. The diaspora and the Armenian government have pursued opposing stances on Turkey and Azerbaijan. While the pro-normalization Armenian government appeases Turkey and Azerbaijan, the diaspora demands that history be acknowledged so that it will not be repeated. The missing link needed for a safe, prosperous and democratic Haiastan is a united and cohesive national vision and voice.

Remittances in Armenia

The global Armenian nation comprises 10 million people, of which only a third live within the Republic of Armenia. The power of Armenia’s diaspora is not to be discounted. Remittances, money sent from the diaspora directly to family and friends in Armenia, are a huge driving factor behind development and improving quality of life. Although emigration is a crucial issue for Armenia, one positive factor behind it is the ability of workers to enter higher-paying markets and send their excess earnings home. Armenia’s GDP in 2020 was $12.6 billion, with slightly over $1.3 billion coming from remittances. By comparing remittances to official development assistance (ODA), it becomes clear that the diaspora is the biggest supporter of Armenia. According to The World Bank, ODA and official aid totaled $134 million in 2020, just 10-percent of remittances. When crisis strikes, Armenia is quick to call on the international community—Russia, the EU, and the United States—for help; however, the diaspora is the best solution. ODA funds must travel through official channels and are subject to strict centralization and spending restrictions, but remittances and other forms of diaspora-funded initiatives are decentralized and quickly deployable. In other words, members of the diaspora fund projects that they believe in, rather than requesting foreign funding, which often comes with heavy stipulations and restrictions.

Remittances are often used by families for food, rent, medicine and other necessities. Diaspora bonds and other initiatives mentioned below direct money to the places where Armenia could benefit from it the most or free the state budget for more military spending.

Nation-Pashinyan Administration Strife

Robert Kocharyan’s administration in 2005 lifted the ban on dual citizenships, allowing members of the diaspora to obtain Armenian citizenship. However, they were not allowed to vote unless they lived in Armenia, signifying the beginning of a new relationship between Armenia and its diaspora. Today, a significant problem with diaspora involvement and investment is due to the split in national ideology; most Armenians have different priorities and are philosophically at odds with the government of Armenia. For example, the diaspora and the government have very different priorities concerning Turkey. Diaspora-led initiatives, such as “Divest Turkey” and Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) lobbying efforts in the United States require Turkey to honestly assess its genocidal past and end support for a second Armenian Genocide in Artsakh to expand diplomatic and economic ties. At the same time, Yerevan sees Turkey’s genocide denial as part of the status quo, something that must be accepted and forgotten on their path to building ties with Turkey. On multiple occasions, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed his willingness to engage in the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey. In January 2023, Pashinyan clearly stated, “I believe in the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey.” This shows a complete disregard for the wants and needs of his nation. A poll conducted by the Caucasus Research Resource Center (CRRC) found that 64-percent of Armenians agree that unblocking connections between Azerbaijan and Armenia would threaten Armenia’s national security. Another poll conducted by the CRRC found that 97-percent of Armenians see either Turkey (22-percent) or Azerbaijan (75-percent) as the main enemy of Armenia. By continuing toward normalizing relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, Pashinyan disregards the concerns of most of his nation, including the diaspora—Armenia’s most valuable asset.

The Influx of Skilled Labor

Another way the diaspora can help Armenia develop is through the influx of a highly-skilled labor force. Diasporans are encouraged to return to Armenia through various programs, such as Repat Armenia, Birthright Armenia and iGorts. These programs give diasporans the necessary resources to move to Armenia and begin their careers there. For example, the iGorts program is looking for university-educated diasporans with three to five years of professional experience to come to Armenia and work in the public sector within state agencies for one year. On the other hand, although emigration of young Armenians can be a negative factor, it can quickly be turned into a strength. Armenian citizens who study abroad often stay in these secondary countries due to increased opportunities compared to the homeland. Regardless, the various programs mentioned give interested diasporans the opportunity to return and help their homeland.

Diaspora-Armenia Relations

Currently, Armenia and its diaspora need a shared vision, with responsibility sitting evenly between the two parties. The diaspora has failed to pressure the Armenian government to give them full rights as citizens, such as voting, and Yerevan has failed to utilize or even recognize its biggest strength: that two-thirds of our nation lives abroad, a powerful force that needs to be engaged with to find compromises that will suit both sides. The government of Armenia should propose more solutions to engage diasporans like the creation of a diaspora investment fund and diaspora bonds, akin to what Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion did in 1951, with the introduction of Israeli diaspora bonds. Another way the government could entice diasporans to be more active in Armenian affairs is with the implementation of a small voluntary income tax between five- and ten-percent. This would allow Armenians living abroad to participate in elections for the board of directors of the fund and then democratically allocate the funds to specific development projects in Armenia.

Even the leadership of Armenia recognizes problems within Armenia-Diaspora relations. During the first Global Armenian Summit, an event meant to connect Armenian stakeholders from across the world, Pashinyan said, “A country with such worldwide resources, such as Armenia, should not have the problems it has now. And if it has, it means that we have done and are doing a lot wrong not only in Armenia but also in Armenia-Diaspora relations.” He failed to further address what he sees as the main issues within Armenia-Diaspora relations; however, according to the evidence presented above, it is fair to claim that the primary roadblock in a unified national consciousness is the issue of normalizing relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Armenian Lobby in the U.S.

The Armenian diaspora holds vast political power worldwide, but it is most evident in the United States. This was visible in the 2022 midterm elections in the U.S., in which, “The ANCA, in conjunction with a diverse coalition of Greek, Kurdish, and Jewish allies, were successful in tipping the scales against the election of Turkish nationalist Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race.” The Armenian lobby in the U.S. plays a crucial role in ensuring a pro-Armenia stance from politicians with large Armenian-American constituencies and is vocal about disarming Turkey and Azerbaijan while increasing ODA funding to Armenia. Armenian organizations in the U.S. also work hard to cultivate the future leaders of our nation and diaspora through various ANCA, Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) and locally-led programs, such as the ANCA’s Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship. For example, the ANCA has been instrumental in lobbying for funds used for demining and humanitarian aid in Artsakh and developmental assistance in Armenia. Additionally, the ANCA led the charge in pressuring President Biden to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide and begin the process of holding Turkey accountable. Finally, the ANCA leads a broad-based coalition in partnership with Hellenic leaders to restrict Turkey’s access to F16 upgrades and the acquisition of new F35 warplanes.

The ANCA utilizes a vast network of grassroots activism to mobilize Armenian Americans to push their elected representatives to take a pro-Armenia stance and support the United States’ values of freedom, equality and democracy abroad. To end military assistance to the dictatorial regime of Azerbaijan, the ANCA has been advocating for Congress to revoke the president’s authority to waive Section 907 of The FREEDOM Support Act. Since this aid is fungible and not earmarked for specific projects, it frees up Azerbaijan’s military budget for attacks against Armenia and Artsakh, further emboldening their encroachment and aggressive behavior.

The Armenian Diaspora is an important factor in promoting the democratic development of Armenia. Through the diaspora’s prevailing economic support, skilled workforce and political lobbying, it ensures the success of the Armenian state and prosperity for generations to come. However, the diaspora cannot accomplish these goals alone. To transform Armenia equitably and inclusively, cooperation between all public and private sector stakeholders is needed. With sorrow for the past and bright eyes for the future, Armenia lays its trust in the current generation of youth, who will lead our country into a prosperous, secure and democratic future.