AYF, ANC Chapters of New York and New Jersey to hold March for Justice

NEW YORK, NY— On Monday, April 24, 2023, following the divine liturgy at St. Illuminator’s Cathedral under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, prelate, the AYF and ANC chapters of New York and New Jersey will march from St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral to the Turkish and Azerbaijani consulates in commemoration of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Flags and signs will be provided by the AYF at St. Illuminator’s for community members who will be participating in the march.