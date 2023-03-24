AYF, ANC Chapters of New York and New Jersey to hold March for Justice

NEW YORK, NY— On Monday, April 24, 2023, following the divine liturgy at St. Illuminator’s Cathedral under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, prelate, the AYF and ANC chapters of New York and New Jersey will march from St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral to the Turkish and Azerbaijani consulates in commemoration of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Flags and signs will be provided by the AYF at St. Illuminator’s for community members who will be participating in the march.
The AYF-YOARF New York “Hyortik” Chapter existed even before the AYF was founded in 1933 and works to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in Queens and Long Island. The chapter has a Senior and Junior chapter. The New York “Hyortik” Chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year with events such as commemorating the Armenian Genocide every April 24th in NYC; fundraising for our homeland; hosting a fall festival and Christmas dinner with juniors; annual Super Bowl parties; and ski trips. The AYF-YOARF’s five pillars (athletic, cultural, educational, political, social) guide this chapter and help to keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian cause at all times.
Founded in 2016, the Manhattan "Moush" Chapter works to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in the New York City area. The chapter has a Senior and Junior chapter. The Manhattan "Moush" Chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year, including events such as April 24th protest in NYC, social networking events, and preparation for regional athletic events. The AYF-YOARF's five pillars (athletic, cultural, educational, political, social) guide this chapter and help keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian Cause at all times.
