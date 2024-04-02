Gala to celebrate 100th anniversary of the Hyortiks

April 2, 2024 AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter Diaspora, Youth 0

We are thrilled to announce the upcoming 100th anniversary Hyortik Gala! To mark this significant milestone, we are hosting a gala event on May 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at The Inn at New Hyde Park. With over 400 tickets already purchased, don’t hesitate – secure yours now at https://givebutter.com/hyortik-gala

We invite you to become a part of our legacy by sponsoring a page in our commemorative Legacy Book. This Legacy Book will serve as a cherished keepsake, documenting the rich history of the Hyortiks over the years. It will be a testament to the dedication and contributions of all those who have been a part of our journey. There is a range of sponsorship options:

  • Diamond Sponsor ($4,000): First page of the Legacy Book, on the poster board at the Gala, along with four guest tickets.
  • Platinum Sponsor ($2,000): A full-page color ad in the Legacy Book, along with three guest tickets to the Gala and five raffle tickets.
  • Gold Sponsor ($1,000): A full-page color ad in the Legacy Book, accompanied by two guest tickets to the Gala.
  • Silver Sponsor ($500): A full-page color ad in the Legacy Book.
  • Bronze Sponsor ($250): A half-page color ad in the Legacy Book.
  • Page Sponsor ($125): Sponsor a page in the Legacy Book to showcase your support.
  • Business Card Sponsor ($75): Feature your business card in the Legacy Book, reaching our esteemed guests and attendees.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to showcase your support for the Hyortiks, highlight your business and connect with our community. To sponsor a page in our Legacy Book, visit https://givebutter.com/hyortik-adbook or email hyortikgala@gmail.com with any questions. We hope to see you on May 4!

AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter

AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter

The AYF-YOARF New York “Hyortik” Chapter existed even before the AYF was founded in 1933 and works to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in Queens and Long Island. The chapter has a Senior and Junior chapter. The New York “Hyortik” Chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year with events such as commemorating the Armenian Genocide every April 24th in NYC; fundraising for our homeland; hosting a fall festival and Christmas dinner with juniors; annual Super Bowl parties; and ski trips. The AYF-YOARF’s five pillars (athletic, cultural, educational, political, social) guide this chapter and help to keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian cause at all times.
AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter

Latest posts by AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*