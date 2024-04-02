Gala to celebrate 100th anniversary of the Hyortiks

We are thrilled to announce the upcoming 100th anniversary Hyortik Gala! To mark this significant milestone, we are hosting a gala event on May 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at The Inn at New Hyde Park. With over 400 tickets already purchased, don’t hesitate – secure yours now at https://givebutter.com/hyortik-gala.

We invite you to become a part of our legacy by sponsoring a page in our commemorative Legacy Book. This Legacy Book will serve as a cherished keepsake, documenting the rich history of the Hyortiks over the years. It will be a testament to the dedication and contributions of all those who have been a part of our journey. There is a range of sponsorship options:

Diamond Sponsor ($4,000): First page of the Legacy Book, on the poster board at the Gala, along with four guest tickets.

Platinum Sponsor ($2,000): A full-page color ad in the Legacy Book, along with three guest tickets to the Gala and five raffle tickets.

Gold Sponsor ($1,000): A full-page color ad in the Legacy Book, accompanied by two guest tickets to the Gala.

Silver Sponsor ($500): A full-page color ad in the Legacy Book.

Bronze Sponsor ($250): A half-page color ad in the Legacy Book.

Page Sponsor ($125): Sponsor a page in the Legacy Book to showcase your support.

Business Card Sponsor ($75): Feature your business card in the Legacy Book, reaching our esteemed guests and attendees.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to showcase your support for the Hyortiks, highlight your business and connect with our community. To sponsor a page in our Legacy Book, visit https://givebutter.com/hyortik-adbook or email hyortikgala@gmail.com with any questions. We hope to see you on May 4!