Hundreds attend Hyortik Legacy Gala

LEGACY – One word. One hundred years. One gala.

The Hyortiks enthusiastically planned the Legacy Gala celebrating their 100th anniversary, an epic event that unfolded last Saturday, May 4, 2024, at The Inn At New Hyde Park in New York.

Nearly 500 guests across the region, the community and within the AYF/ARF organization arrived excited for a Hyortik homecoming reunion. The Gala commenced with a delightful cocktail hour, hosted in the Tuscany room of the venue, where attendees reveled in the company of decades old and new friends. After the cocktail hour, attendees were ushered into the grand ballroom, where the evening’s program unfolded.

Emcee and Gala committee member Armen Caprielian extended heartfelt appreciation to all present, setting a warm tone of welcome and camaraderie. He then invited to the stage Hyortik member Anahit Indzhigulyan to sing the Armenian and American anthems, followed by Nargiz Mkrtchyan, who sang the Artsakh anthem.

Caprielian then took the podium to weave a historical centenary narrative of the Hyortiks. The guests had a moment of reflection to honor the past while embracing the promise of the future. Gala committee co-chair Isabel Hagobian delivered a message as a member of the AYF-YOARF Central Executive and on behalf of the AYF-YOARF New York Hyortik Chapter. Her words resonated with a sense of pride and unity, highlighting the collective effort and growth within the Armenian community that define the Hyortik spirit. Fellow Gala committee co-chair Annette Givelekian, chairperson of the ARF NY Armen Garo Gomideh, presented a message on behalf of the NY ARF, illuminating the significance of this centennial milestone, invoking cherished memories and emphasizing the commitment of ARF advisors and AYF members to preserving Armenian heritage and continuously supporting the Armenian cause with resilience towards future work.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Gala committee member Arpy Coherian introduced the pillars of the AYF, which paved the way for the recognition of five distinguished honorees, each embodying one of these pillars. Current Hyortik Senior Chapter president Juliet Hagobian and recent Hyortik Junior transfer Aris Givelekian presented the awards to the honorees, and Coherian, having known them all since childhood, introduced them with brief descriptions of their impact as Hyortiks through the decades. Legacy Pillar honorees were Peter Jelalian (athletic), Alice Movsesian (political), Peter Bonjuklian (social) and Nvair Kadian Beylerian, daughter of the late Sosy Krikorian Kadian (cultural, awarded posthumously). They all humbly accepted their awards, offering reflections on their experiences as Hyortiks. Vahe Habeshian (educational) was unable to attend the event but was present in spirit to celebrate this honor.

Then, the Nor Yeraz Dance Ensemble of Hamazkayin NY took to the dance floor. The dancers, all of whom are Hyortik members, performed two beautiful dances to the resounding applause by the guests. This surprise performance served as a testament to the resilience and vitality of the Armenian youth.

Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian from St. Illuminator’s Cathedral and Rev. Fr. Nareg Terterian of St. Sarkis Church offered the invocation before dinner. Elie Berberian and DJ Kidbibz then launched the music for the evening.

The Hyortik Legacy Gala Committee extends gratitude to the ARF Armen Garo Gomideh, sister organizations, St. Sarkis Church and St. Illuminator’s Cathedral for supporting the formidable Hyortik chapter for the past 100 years. Mostly, special thanks to the 500 guests who came to celebrate: We are Hyortik!