AYF Manhattan “Moush” Chapter hosting Sunset Yacht Cruise

July 31, 2023 AYF Manhattan "Moush" Chapter Diaspora, Youth, Announcements 0

NEW YORK—The AYF Manhattan “Moush” Chapter is hosting its annual summer social on Friday, August 25 from 6-10 p.m. aboard “The Avalon” yacht along the New York Harbor.

The two-floor yacht will offer an open bar, open appetizer bar and DJ entertainment on each floor.

Cocktail attire for the evening is suggested. The boat is docked at Skyport Marina at 2430 FDR Drive. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the boat will leave promptly at 7 p.m.

Following the return at 10 p.m., there will be an after party at the DL Rooftop Lounge at 95 Delancey Street. Entrance to the after party is included in the regular ticket price. Without a cruise ticket, entrance to the DL Rooftop Lounge will be $50. The AYF group will have its own section at the DL, and bus transportation will be provided from Skyport Marina to the lounge.

Tickets for the event ($130) can be purchased at https://givebutter.com/ayfyachtnight. The price will increase to $150 on August 1. The AYF Manhattan “Moush” Chapter looks forward to welcoming everyone to its summer social on August 25!

AYF Manhattan "Moush" Chapter

AYF Manhattan "Moush" Chapter

Founded in 2016, the Manhattan "Moush" Chapter works to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in the New York City area. The chapter has a Senior and Junior chapter. The Manhattan "Moush" Chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year, including events such as April 24th protest in NYC, social networking events, and preparation for regional athletic events. The AYF-YOARF's five pillars (athletic, cultural, educational, political, social) guide this chapter and help keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian Cause at all times.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*