AYF Manhattan “Moush” Chapter hosting Sunset Yacht Cruise

NEW YORK—The AYF Manhattan “Moush” Chapter is hosting its annual summer social on Friday, August 25 from 6-10 p.m. aboard “The Avalon” yacht along the New York Harbor.

The two-floor yacht will offer an open bar, open appetizer bar and DJ entertainment on each floor.

Cocktail attire for the evening is suggested. The boat is docked at Skyport Marina at 2430 FDR Drive. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the boat will leave promptly at 7 p.m.

Following the return at 10 p.m., there will be an after party at the DL Rooftop Lounge at 95 Delancey Street. Entrance to the after party is included in the regular ticket price. Without a cruise ticket, entrance to the DL Rooftop Lounge will be $50. The AYF group will have its own section at the DL, and bus transportation will be provided from Skyport Marina to the lounge.

Tickets for the event ($130) can be purchased at https://givebutter.com/ayfyachtnight. The price will increase to $150 on August 1. The AYF Manhattan “Moush” Chapter looks forward to welcoming everyone to its summer social on August 25!