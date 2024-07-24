The Region in Brief

Armenia

On the morning of July 19, the crisis management center of the Kotayk Regional Rescue Department received an alert about a plane crash near Yeghvard, in the area known as Lcher. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an AN-2 aircraft was destroyed in the incident, resulting in two fatalities. Senior Lieutenant Armen Khachiki Isakhanyan and Cadet Armen Kareni Khachatryan were killed in the crash, which occurred during a training exercise. This tragic news was reported by the press service of the RA Ministry of Defense.

Artsakh

Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan initiated a closed-door meeting with representatives of Artsakh’s political class on July 19. The meeting included leaders of parliamentary forces and factions, as well as members of the executive branch. It was prompted by the recent intrusion by the Armenian special service into his office and the confiscation of his car. Shahramanyan called on his compatriots to demonstrate unity despite political differences, stressing that while he is currently the target of the authorities, any political figure from Artsakh could face similar challenges in the future.

Georgia



A new border sign has appeared in the Sarchapet village of the Lori region, marking the Armenian-Georgian border. The sign reads, “Stop, state border. Entry and exit prohibited.” On January 26, it was announced that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili had agreed to finalize the demarcation of the Armenian-Georgian border, a process that began in the 1990s. The newspaper Haykakan Jamanak, associated with Pashinyan’s family, denied reports of a secret border negotiation process. In an interview with Hraparak, however, the administrative head of Sarchapet Boris Baroyan revealed that a land transfer occurred two years ago during Pashinyan’s tenure as prime minister.

Iran

Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani has reiterated that Iran supports the territorial integrity of both Azerbaijan and Armenia. “Iran is firmly against any changes to international borders or geopolitical alterations in the region,” Sobhani stated. “Security and stability in the region are of paramount interest to Iran, and we are prepared to offer our support to maintain this stability.” Sobhani noted the significant increase in trade turnover between Iran and Armenia, rising from $200 million to $711 million within a year. He attributed this growth to joint infrastructure and energy projects, such as road construction and the expansion of gas and power exchange programs.

Turkey



The Director General of Turkey’s Citizenship and Population Registry, İbrahim Taşyapan, has announced new measures making it more difficult for foreigners to obtain Turkish citizenship. Under the new regulations, acquiring citizenship will no longer be as simple as purchasing real estate or marrying a Turkish citizen. Prospective citizens will now undergo thorough background checks by the National Intelligence Organization. Additionally, Interpol must confirm that the individual has no criminal record.