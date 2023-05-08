AYF, ANC of New York host 2nd annual spring vernissage

NEW YORK, NY – The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Manhattan “Moush” and New York “Hyortik” chapters collaborated with the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of New York (ANC-NY) to host New York City’s second annual Spring Vernissage.

Hundreds of community members stopped by Pashalian Hall inside St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral for a shopping spree on Saturday afternoon to browse the offerings of 19 small Armenian businesses in the tri-state area.

“Vernissage is so special to the culture of Yerevan because it highlights its people,” shared Chantelle Nasri, chairwoman of ANC New York, “We wanted to do the same for our New York-Armenian diaspora, which is beaming with artists, designers, curators and passionate small businesses. After so much positive feedback from vendors and 350 shoppers who attended in 2022, we felt it was the perfect timing to host this event the weekend before Mother’s Day.”

This year’s indoor Armenian market featured the participation of new vendors like Jewels by Atlantis, Storica Wines, Pottery by Zabelle, Hye Tab, Lucine Designs, B.Baklava and Thrive Armenia Foundation. The planning committee was also proud to welcome back some familiar community favorites including Aram Spendjian of Lorens NYC, Rugged Jack’s Hot Sauce, Fastachi, Astrid Sarkissian, Aran Wines, Baghramyan Bakery, DAV Cigars and Karoun Dairies.

“After realizing what a success this event has become amongst the community, we have hopes of planning a Spring Vernissage every year,” said Isabel Hagobian, president of the AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Camp Javakhk—a free, one-week summer day camp program of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) for Armenian children in the Javakhk region of Georgia. Many camp counselors are AYF members, who travel from across the Diaspora for the unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Armenian youth in Georgia.

“Events like this help bring our community together in a positive way, while spreading awareness for the Armenians of Javakhk,” said Alec Soghomonian, president of the AYF Manhattan “Moush” Chapter.

The planning committee would like to thank Rev. Father Mesrob Lakissian, the parish of St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, Yervant Kasparian, the ARF “Armen Garo” Gomideh, members of the AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter, members of the AYF Manhattan “Moush” Chapter, ANC-NY committee members, volunteers, vendors and attendees for helping make this event such a success in its second year.