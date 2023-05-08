AYF, ANC of New York host 2nd annual spring vernissage

May 8, 2023 AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter Youth 0
AYF Moush and Hyortik Members pictured with Der Hayr Mesrob Lakissian

NEW YORK, NY – The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Manhattan “Moush” and New York “Hyortik” chapters collaborated with the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of New York (ANC-NY) to host New York City’s second annual Spring Vernissage.

Astrid Sarkissian

Hundreds of community members stopped by Pashalian Hall inside St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral for a shopping spree on Saturday afternoon to browse the offerings of 19 small Armenian businesses in the tri-state area.

Hye Tab: Haig Bedros and Christina Mehranbod

“Vernissage is so special to the culture of Yerevan because it highlights its people,” shared Chantelle Nasri, chairwoman of ANC New York, “We wanted to do the same for our New York-Armenian diaspora, which is beaming with artists, designers, curators and passionate small businesses. After so much positive feedback from vendors and 350 shoppers who attended in 2022, we felt it was the perfect timing to host this event the weekend before Mother’s Day.”

Lorens NYC: Aram Spendjian

This year’s indoor Armenian market featured the participation of new vendors like Jewels by Atlantis, Storica Wines, Pottery by Zabelle, Hye Tab, Lucine Designs, B.Baklava and Thrive Armenia Foundation. The planning committee was also proud to welcome back some familiar community favorites including Aram Spendjian of Lorens NYC, Rugged Jack’s Hot Sauce, Fastachi, Astrid Sarkissian, Aran Wines, Baghramyan Bakery, DAV Cigars and Karoun Dairies.

Rugged Jack’s Hot Sauce

“After realizing what a success this event has become amongst the community, we have hopes of planning a Spring Vernissage every year,” said Isabel Hagobian, president of the AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter. 

Clara Nasri selling imported and curated spices

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Camp Javakhk—a free, one-week summer day camp program of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) for Armenian children in the Javakhk region of Georgia. Many camp counselors are AYF members, who travel from across the Diaspora for the unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Armenian youth in Georgia.

Jewels by Atlantis: Arsham Bekarian

“Events like this help bring our community together in a positive way, while spreading awareness for the Armenians of Javakhk,” said Alec Soghomonian, president of the AYF Manhattan “Moush” Chapter.

AYF members representing ARS’ Camp Javakhk

The planning committee would like to thank Rev. Father Mesrob Lakissian, the parish of St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, Yervant Kasparian, the ARF “Armen Garo” Gomideh, members of the AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter, members of the AYF Manhattan “Moush” Chapter, ANC-NY committee members, volunteers, vendors and attendees for helping make this event such a success in its second year.

Haigouhi Yepremian selling homemade Armenian eetch and Armenian cookies with Tro Taslakian Fastachi
AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter

The AYF-YOARF New York “Hyortik” Chapter existed even before the AYF was founded in 1933 and works to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in Queens and Long Island. The chapter has a Senior and Junior chapter. The New York “Hyortik” Chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year with events such as commemorating the Armenian Genocide every April 24th in NYC; fundraising for our homeland; hosting a fall festival and Christmas dinner with juniors; annual Super Bowl parties; and ski trips. The AYF-YOARF’s five pillars (athletic, cultural, educational, political, social) guide this chapter and help to keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian cause at all times.
AYF Manhattan "Moush" Chapter

Founded in 2016, the Manhattan "Moush" Chapter works to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in the New York City area. The chapter has a Senior and Junior chapter. The Manhattan "Moush" Chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year, including events such as April 24th protest in NYC, social networking events, and preparation for regional athletic events. The AYF-YOARF's five pillars (athletic, cultural, educational, political, social) guide this chapter and help keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian Cause at all times.

