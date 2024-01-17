The NY Hyortiks: Celebrating a 100 year legacy!

The Hyortiks are 100 years old!

This youth group under the banner of Hyortik had five chapters at its inception throughout the myriad regions of New York, preceding the founding of the Armenian Youth Federation 10 years later, serving the evolving dynamic community of immigrants and new generations of Armenians post-Genocide. The chapters consolidated in 1933 in the halls of St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, and the rest is AYF history.

When the name Hyortik is mentioned, we automatically know it is New York’s AYF chapter. Located in the center of American diplomacy, the U.S. media capital and the Big Apple, the Hyortiks have become the gathering point for the eastern regional AYF chapters to converge as we engage in carrying forth the five pillars of our organization.

As we embark on this milestone, “Celebrating Our Legacy,” we invite you to attend our gala this spring at The Inn at New Hyde Park, 214 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040.

The Hyortiks have planned an evening you won’t want to miss, beginning with a cocktail reception at 7:30 p.m., seated dinner at 8:30 p.m. and including an open bar until 12:30 a.m.

Entertainment will be provided by Elie Berberian and his band and DJ Chris Kidbibz.

Please join us with your memories, your family and your Hyortik friends in what we anticipate will be a homecoming of shared experiences. The entry price will increase after March 15. Purchase tickets with the QR code and link provided here!

We look forward to seeing you on May 4!