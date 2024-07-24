Armenian Heritage Cruise 2025: Experience the rich culture of Armenia on the high seas

The Armenian Heritage Cruise is thrilled to announce its return in 2025 aboard the Celebrity Reflection. A one-of-a-kind exclusive annual event celebrating Armenian culture, community and traditions, the cruise is set to sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 18 for eight nights, navigating the pristine waters of the Caribbean with exciting port stops in Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.

An event like no other, Armenian Heritage Cruise (AHC) is an opportunity to connect with old friends, enjoy world-class entertainment and explore the beauty of the Caribbean islands. AHC reservations secure the all-inclusive package including free drinks, WiFi and all gratuities. Cabins are limited and expected to sell out quickly, so early reservations are highly encouraged.

AHC is excited to reveal the initial entertainment lineup, featuring an array of renowned Armenian performers and cultural activities that promise to create a rich and engaging experience:

Joseph Krikorian : Krikorian has been singing professionally for 37 years. In total, he has 30 Armenian and Arabic albums and singles and over 100 music videos. Krikorian sings in multiple languages and is always working on creating new songs and videos. His most popular songs are also sung by many different Armenian artists. Throughout the years, he has been nominated many times, winning eight awards: Best International Singer Awards, Best Male Vocalist Awards, Best Middle Eastern Armenian Pop Star Award and Big Apple Music Awards.

Mher Mnatsakanyan : Mher Mnatsakanyan, a modern ambassador of the Armenian duduk, is also an accomplished clarinetist. He has performed at Carnegie Hall and is a lead clarinetist and duduk soloist at Walt Disney World. Mnatsakanyan has toured globally with Shen Yun Performing Arts, and previously with duduk master Djivan Gasparyan. Born in Armenia, he began his musical journey at the Alexander Spendiaryan Music School and earned his master’s in music performance from the Komitas Yerevan State Conservatory. Mnatsakanyan has performed worldwide with various ensembles and continues to share the spiritual essence of the duduk through live performances not only in the U.S. but also around the world.

David Zaqaryan (Abaranci Davo): Davit Zaqaryan, or “Abaranci Davo” (Davit from Abaran), perpetuates folk music of historical Western Armenia. The Zaqaryan family descends from Armenian Genocide survivors hailing from the regions of Sasun and Mush. This is reflected in Zaqaryan’s repertoire. He comes from a family of musicians and is known for his distinctive and powerful voice, which is characteristic of big-range special singers born and raised at high altitudes. Zaqaryan graduated from Armenia’s prestigious Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory where he studied Armenian music and is versed in duduk and pku. Zaqaryan lives in Yerevan, Armenia and is married with two children.

In addition to live performances, guests can participate in a variety of cultural workshops, including historical lectures, art presentations and a unique Armenian shopping experience, providing a deeper understanding and appreciation of Armenian heritage.

Explore Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao

The Armenian Heritage Cruise will embark on a scenic journey through the Caribbean, stopping at three of its most picturesque islands.

Aruba: Known for its stunning white-sand beaches and vibrant nightlife, Aruba offers a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement.

Bonaire: A paradise for nature lovers and adventure seekers, Bonaire boasts pristine coral reefs, diverse marine life and numerous outdoor activities.

Curacao: Rich in history and culture, Curacao features colorful colonial architecture, lively markets and beautiful beaches.

Each stop provides an opportunity to explore local attractions, engage in unique excursions and experience the warm hospitality of the Caribbean.

Join AHC for an unforgettable journey, celebrating the rich heritage and vibrant culture of Armenia, while exploring the enchanting islands of the Caribbean.

About the Armenian Heritage Cruise

The Armenian Heritage Cruise is an annual event dedicated to celebrating and preserving Armenian culture. By combining cultural activities, world-class entertainment and breathtaking destinations, we aim to create a unique and enriching experience for all participants.